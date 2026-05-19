Hui Aloha Onipaa

Offered by

Hui Aloha Onipaa

About this shop

Kapuaiwa Imu Fundraiser

Kalua Pig - $15 Per Pound
$15

Kalua pig cooked on Friday and Saturday, May 22nd/23rd. Available for pickup on May 24th at the Kapolei Heritage Center at 1-8pm.

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Kalua Pig Bulk - $12 per pound, 5 lbs minimum
$60

Bulk discount 5lbs for $12 per pound. Kalua pig cooked on Friday and Saturday, May 22nd/23rd. Available for pickup on May 24th at the Kapolei Heritage Center at 1-8pm.

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Kulolo - $10
$10

Kulolo cooked on Friday and Saturday, May 22nd/23rd. Available for pickup on May 24th at the Kapolei Heritage Center at 1-8pm.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!