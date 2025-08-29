Kapwa CAF 2025 Gala

Includes Dinner & Show
Includes Dinner & Show plus Meet & Greet with Sofronio Vasquez & Ester Hana at VIP room
· Logo / Name placement on event programs
· Recognition as Kaibigan / Friend of CAF in social media campaigns
· Community Sponsor Listing in the official program book
· Meet & Greet with Sofronio & Ester at VIP room
· 2 complimentary tickets for you and/or guests
· Special acknowledgment during the event
· Logo / Name placement on event materials and programs
· Recognition as Community Champions in social media campaigns
· Quarter-page ad greeting in the official program book
· Meet & Greet with Sofronio & Ester at VIP room
· 3 complimentary tickets for you and/or guests
· Special acknowledgment during the event
· Logo / Name placement on event materials, programs, and promotional content
· Recognition as Vision Keepers in press releases & social media campaigns
· Half-page ad greeting in the official program book
· Meet & Greet with Sofronio at VIP reception
· 5 complimentary tickets for you and/or guests
· Special acknowledgment during the event
· Prominent logo / Name placement on all event materials, programs, and promotional content
· Recognition as Dream Builders in press releases & social media campaigns
· Full-page ad greeting in the official program book
· Meet & Greet with Sofronio at VIP reception
· 10 complimentary tickets for you and/or guests
· Opportunity to speak at the event
· Special acknowledgment during the event
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing