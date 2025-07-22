Ca Care Association

Ca Care Association

Kapwa Connect Sponsorship

Kapwa Champion
$5,000

No expiration

Benefits are:

-Logo on all event and webinar materials.

Priority booth placement.

-Social media spotlight post (with video/photo).

-Verbal acknowledgment.

-Logo on post-event impact report.

-Raffle or branded giveaway opportunity.

Service Ally
$3,000

No expiration

Benefits are:

-Booth at the in-person event.

-Logo on digital promotions and group flyer.

-Social media shoutout.

-Option to provide swag or materials in attendee bags.

Kapwa Supporter
$1,500

No expiration

Benefits are:

Recognition on the website and social media.

Inclusion in group thank-you banner at event.

Option to provide small giveaway or flyer.

Newsletter.

