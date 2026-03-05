Angels Of Action

Hosted by

Angels Of Action

About this event

2nd Annual Karaoke for a Cause

11515 Northland Dr

Big Rapids, MI 49307, USA

Day of / At the Door Child Ticket *6p to 8p only*
$10

Grants entry to the event and includes dinner & bottle water or juice box. Children under 5 are free.

Day of / At the Door Adult Ticket
$20

Grants entry to the event and includes dinner & bottled water. *Cash bar opens at 8pm.

Top 10 Karaoke Song - Sing for a Bounty
$5

Is your song of choice on our TOP 10 List? If so, pay the $5 bounty to be able to sing it! At the same time, know that one child has food to eat this weekend!!

Pick an Angel
$25

Want to choose an Angel to sing? We can't promise it'll sound angelic, but it's all for a good cause!! Feeding 5 kids is the key!!!

Angel Choir
$500

The Angel Choir (Kim, Shavon, Emily, Lisa, Staci, Lori) will sing their hearts out - but it'll cost ya!! The price is well worth it -- you'll be feeding 100 kids!!!!

50/50 Raffle Single Ticket
$5

50/50 raffle ticket - $5 each

50/50 Arm Length
$20

50/50 raffle tickets - arm length

Add a donation for Angels Of Action

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!