2nd Annual Karaoke for a Cause

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About this event
Grants entry to the event and includes dinner & bottle water or juice box. Children under 5 are free.
Grants entry to the event and includes dinner & bottled water. *Cash bar opens at 8pm.
Is your song of choice on our TOP 10 List? If so, pay the $5 bounty to be able to sing it! At the same time, know that one child has food to eat this weekend!!
Want to choose an Angel to sing? We can't promise it'll sound angelic, but it's all for a good cause!! Feeding 5 kids is the key!!!
The Angel Choir (Kim, Shavon, Emily, Lisa, Staci, Lori) will sing their hearts out - but it'll cost ya!! The price is well worth it -- you'll be feeding 100 kids!!!!
50/50 raffle ticket - $5 each
50/50 raffle tickets - arm length
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