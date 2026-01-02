Renew Mobility

Renew Mobility

About this event

Sponsor Karaoke for a Cause: Renew Mobility Edition 2026

Freedom Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Freedom Sponsor Benefits:

• Recognition in Press Releases & Social Media

Your organization will be highlighted in all event-related press releases and featured across Renew Mobility’s social media platforms.

• Reserved Seating for 10 Guests

Enjoy premium seating for your team or guests to experience the event in comfort.

• Logo on All Event Materials

Prominent placement of your logo on flyers, signage, programs, and digital promotions.

• Featured on Renew Mobility Website & Newsletter

Your sponsorship will be showcased on our website and in our newsletter reaching our engaged community.

• Host a Table

Opportunity to host a table and connect with attendees during the event.

• Promotional Materials at Event

Display your company’s brochures, giveaways, or branded items at the venue.

• Opportunity to Introduce the Event

Your representative will have the honor of welcoming guests and kicking off the evening.

• Exclusive Presenting Sponsor Recognition

Your organization will be recognized as the Presenting Sponsor, the highest level of support for this event.

Momentum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Momentum Sponsor Benefits

• Recognition in Press Releases & Social Media

Your organization will be highlighted in all event-related press releases and featured across Renew Mobility’s social media platforms.

• Reserved Seating for 8 Guests

Enjoy premium seating for your team or guests to experience the event in comfort.

• Logo on All Event Materials

Prominent placement of your logo on flyers, signage, programs, and digital promotions.

• Featured on Renew Mobility Website & Newsletter

Your sponsorship will be showcased on our website and in our newsletter reaching our engaged community.

• Host a Table

Opportunity to host a table and connect with attendees during the event.

• Promotional Materials at Event

Display your company’s brochures, giveaways, or branded items at the venue.

• Opportunity to Introduce the Event

Your representative will have the honor of welcoming guests and kicking off the evening.

Pathway Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Pathway Sponsor Benefits

• Recognition in Press Releases & Social Media

Your organization will be highlighted in all event-related press releases and featured across Renew Mobility’s social media platforms.

• Reserved Seating for 6 Guests

Enjoy premium seating for your team or guests to experience the event in comfort.

• Logo on All Event Materials

Prominent placement of your logo on flyers, signage, programs, and digital promotions.

• Featured on Renew Mobility Website & Newsletter

Your sponsorship will be showcased on our website and in our newsletter reaching our engaged community.

• Host a Table

Opportunity to host a table and connect with attendees during the event.

• Promotional Materials at Event

Display your company’s brochures, giveaways, or branded items at the venue.

Empower Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Presenting Empower Sponsor

• Recognition in Press Releases & Social Media

Your organization will be highlighted in all event-related press releases and featured across Renew Mobility’s social media platforms.

• Reserved Seating for 4 Guests

Enjoy premium seating for your team or guests to experience the event in comfort.

• Logo on All Event Materials

Prominent placement of your logo on flyers, signage, programs, and digital promotions.

• Featured on Renew Mobility Website & Newsletter

Your sponsorship will be showcased on our website and in our newsletter reaching our engaged community.

Access Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Access Sponsor Benefits

• Recognition in Press Releases & Social Media

Your organization will be highlighted in all event-related press releases and featured across Renew Mobility’s social media platforms.

• Reserved Seating for 2 Guests

Enjoy premium seating for your team or guests to experience the event in comfort.

