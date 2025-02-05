Karaoke for a Cause Sponsorship

Platinum Level – $2,000 This premium level offers maximum exposure and recognition as the Title Sponsor of the event. Benefits include: -5-minute presentation opportunity to address the audience. -Prominent logo placement on all event signage, and promotional materials. -Verbal recognition as the Title Sponsor throughout the event. -Social media promotion before, during, and after the event. -Website feature on the SAGE Girls site with a link to your business. -Custom QR code table displays linking attendees to your website. -Contact list of attendees for follow-up opportunities. -30-second social media video ad featured on SAGE Girls platforms. -Ad featuring your brand in the event program with your QR code. -Recognition in our email newsletter sent to our email subscribers.

