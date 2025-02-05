Karaoke for a Cause Sponsorship

Platinum Level – $2,000
This premium level offers maximum exposure and recognition as the Title Sponsor of the event.
Benefits include:
-5-minute presentation opportunity to address the audience.
-Prominent logo placement on all event signage, and promotional materials.
-Verbal recognition as the Title Sponsor throughout the event.
-Social media promotion before, during, and after the event.
-Website feature on the SAGE Girls site with a link to your business.
-Custom QR code table displays linking attendees to your website.
-Contact list of attendees for follow-up opportunities.
-30-second social media video ad featured on SAGE Girls platforms.
-Ad featuring your brand in the event program with your QR code.
-Recognition in our email newsletter sent to our email subscribers.
Gold Level – $1,000
The Gold Level provides significant branding opportunities and connection with the audience.
Benefits include:
-Medium-sized logo placement on event signage, and promotional materials.
-Verbal recognition during the event.
-Social media promotion before and after the event.
-Website feature on the SAGE Girls site with a link to your business.
-QR code table displays linking attendees to your site.
-Ad featuring your brand in the event program with your QR code.
-Recognition in our email newsletter sent to our email subscribers.
Silver Level – $500
This level is perfect for businesses seeking to support a meaningful cause while gaining visibility.
Benefits include:
-Small-sized logo placement on event signage and promotional materials.
-Social media promotion before the event.
-Website recognition on the SAGE Girls site.
-Ad featuring your brand in the event program with your QR code.
Bronze Level – $250
The Bronze Level is an excellent entry point for businesses looking to contribute to the event while gaining some visibility.
Benefits include:
-Small-sized logo placement on event signage and promotional materials.
-Social media shoutouts leading up to the event.
-Website recognition on the SAGE Girls site.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!