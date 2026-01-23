Children's Choir of Chico

Hosted by

Children's Choir of Chico

About this event

Karaoke Night Fundraiser

341 W 3rd St

Chico, CA 95928, USA

General Admission/Participation
$13

Patrons may participate in Karaoke or simply enjoy listening to singers @ The Mic!


**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.

Concession Snacks
$3

Enjoy a Snack or Beverage During tonight's event


**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.

Concession Snacks
$2

Enjoy a Snack or Beverage During tonight's event


**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.

Concession Snacks
$1

Enjoy a Snack or Beverage During tonight's event


**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.

Add a donation for Children's Choir of Chico

$

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