Karaoke Night Fundraiser

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About this event
Patrons may participate in Karaoke or simply enjoy listening to singers @ The Mic!
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.
Enjoy a Snack or Beverage During tonight's event
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.
Enjoy a Snack or Beverage During tonight's event
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.
Enjoy a Snack or Beverage During tonight's event
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to Bel Canto.
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