Karaoke with the Cast of Hamilton

About this event
Join members of the Hamilton Cast as we sing our hearts out at karaoke!
Your ticket gives you access to this private event where you can donate to sing with members of the cast of Hamilton from Broadway Across America as they visit Indianapolis.
There will be a cash bar and an option to sing with the traveling cast of Hamilton for a donation of your choosing.
All proceeds from this event will go towards much needed services provided by the Damien Center.
