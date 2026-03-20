Hosted by

Landenberg Chamber Players

About this event

Karen Tuttle Workshop 2026

11021 East Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44106, USA

Playing Participant Ticket
$450

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and the faculty concert.

Auditor Ticket
$350

Join us as an auditor and enjoy learning from all the teachers and observing their craft in action. This ticket includes access to the faculty concert.

Your additional donations will further support the Karen Tuttle Viola Workshop 2026.

Pianist Fee - Kim Kashkashian Masterclass
$100

Purchase this ticket only if chosen to play in Kim Kashkashian's Masterclass. Email Sheila Browne at [email protected] to request a slot in this masterclass.

Donations - Karen Tuttle
Pay what you can

Your donation will further support the Karen Tuttle Viola Workshop 2026.

Add a donation for Landenberg Chamber Players

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!