Karen Tuttle Workshop 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and the faculty concert.
Join us as an auditor and enjoy learning from all the teachers and observing their craft in action. This ticket includes access to the faculty concert.
Your additional donations will further support the Karen Tuttle Viola Workshop 2026.
Purchase this ticket only if chosen to play in Kim Kashkashian's Masterclass. Email Sheila Browne at [email protected] to request a slot in this masterclass.
Your donation will further support the Karen Tuttle Viola Workshop 2026.
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