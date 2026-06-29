Karg Art Glass Signature Sculpture Auction

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Starting bid
A striking fusion of movement, strength, and artistry, Raven's Dance is a one-of-a-kind handcrafted steel sculpture finished in a rich matte black protective coating, designed to withstand the elements for years to come. Rising with graceful curves and bold lines, the sculpture captures the elegance and mystery of a raven taking flight.
At its heart is a breathtaking hand-blown art glass orb by acclaimed glass artist Rollin Karg, adding brilliant color and light that changes throughout the day as the sun moves across the sky.
Whether displayed in a garden, courtyard, entryway, or as a dramatic indoor statement piece, Raven's Dance is more than sculpture - it is a conversation piece and a lasting work of art. There will never be another exactly like it.
This unique work of art is valued at $4,500.
100% of the proceeds from this auction benefit the Kechi Community Park, helping create a place where children and families will gather, play, and make memories for generations to come.
Starting bid
Inspired by the beauty and power of wind in motion, Windy City is a museum-quality, one-of-a-kind stainless steel sculpture that reflects its surroundings with an ever-changing brilliance. Crafted entirely from stainless steel, its polished finish catches sunlight by day and ambient lighting by night, creating a dynamic display from every angle.
Suspended within the sculpture is an exquisite hand-blown glass centerpiece by renowned artist Rollin Karg, whose vibrant colors provide a stunning contrast against the sleek stainless steel.
Designed to become the focal point of any landscape, garden, corporate entrance, or luxury home, Windy City is an heirloom-quality work of art that blends modern design with timeless craftsmanship. This is an original piece - there is only one in the world.
This unique work of art is valued at $12,000.
100% of the proceeds from this auction benefit the Kechi Community Park, helping create a place where children and families will gather, play, and make memories for generations to come.
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