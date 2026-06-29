Karg Art Glass Signature Sculpture Auction

A striking fusion of movement, strength, and artistry, Raven's Dance is a one-of-a-kind handcrafted steel sculpture finished in a rich matte black protective coating, designed to withstand the elements for years to come. Rising with graceful curves and bold lines, the sculpture captures the elegance and mystery of a raven taking flight.





At its heart is a breathtaking hand-blown art glass orb by acclaimed glass artist Rollin Karg, adding brilliant color and light that changes throughout the day as the sun moves across the sky.





Whether displayed in a garden, courtyard, entryway, or as a dramatic indoor statement piece, Raven's Dance is more than sculpture - it is a conversation piece and a lasting work of art. There will never be another exactly like it.





This unique work of art is valued at $4,500.





100% of the proceeds from this auction benefit the Kechi Community Park, helping create a place where children and families will gather, play, and make memories for generations to come.