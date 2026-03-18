Karma Cat Rescue Society

Offered by

Karma Cat Rescue Society

About the memberships

Karma Cat Business Sponsors

Community Supporter
$300

Valid until May 25, 2027

A great entry-level opportunity for businesses looking to show support, gain visibility, and connect with local animal lovers.

Community Partner
$800

Valid until May 25, 2027

Ideal for businesses seeking consistent exposure across digital, event, and/or in-center channels throughout the year.

Community Champion
$2,000

Valid until May 25, 2027

Our most impactful option, offering premium placement and recognition tied to our largest events and highest-visibility opportunities.

Add a donation for Karma Cat Rescue Society

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!