Karma Cat Business Sponsors

About the memberships
Valid until May 25, 2027
A great entry-level opportunity for businesses looking to show support, gain visibility, and connect with local animal lovers.
Valid until May 25, 2027
Ideal for businesses seeking consistent exposure across digital, event, and/or in-center channels throughout the year.
Valid until May 25, 2027
Our most impactful option, offering premium placement and recognition tied to our largest events and highest-visibility opportunities.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!