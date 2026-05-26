Hosted by

Greater Cincinnati Grotto Of The National Speleological Society

About this event

Karst-O-Rama 2026 On-site Registration

237 Salt Peter Cave Rd

Livingston, KY 40445, USA

Registrant - On site Registration
$50

Camping 2 Nights - Friday through Sunday - Includes Door prize ticket.

Super secret pre Registrant - On site Registration
$40

Camping 2 Nights - Friday through Sunday - Includes Door prize ticket.

Printed Guidebook
$5
Youth (10-17)
$20
Requires adult to be registered
Children (under 10) --FREE--
Free
Dogs or Cats
$20
One Pet Fee Per Family, not Per Pet. Pets must be on a leash and under control at all times.
Additional Nights camping
$10
This is per night, per person.
Additional nights electric
$10

Per night. Must have purchased electric site above.

Saturday Night Dinner Ticket
$15

Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.

Child Saturday Night Dinner Ticket - UNDER 10
$5

Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.

T-Shirt - Unisex
$25

Specify Size Below - Cotton Blend - Tribute to Bill Addington - Shirt design shown in header of page and here T-Shirt Design 2026

Wi-Fi Pass
$10

Will connect one single device to Wi-Fi that is available near on-site registration tent. Cell Service is virtually non-existent on site. Pass good for entire event.

RKC Raffle Tickets - Solo Ticket
$1
Drawing held by RKC after Saturday dinner, please see RKC tent for items being raffled.
RKC Raffle Ticket 6-Pack
$5
Drawing held by RKC after Saturday dinner, please see RKC tent for items being raffled.
Additional donation for Hot Tub
$1
You can select multiples to donate more!
Additional Donation for Sauna
$1
You can select multiples to donate more!
Additional Donation for GSP
$1
You can select multiples to donate more!
Ice Ticket
$5

5LB bag, available at first aid.

2025 Prick Cup
$2

Color Changing cup from last year

Day Pass
$20

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