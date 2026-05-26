Karst-O-Rama 2026 On-site Registration

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About this event
Camping 2 Nights - Friday through Sunday - Includes Door prize ticket.
Camping 2 Nights - Friday through Sunday - Includes Door prize ticket.
Per night. Must have purchased electric site above.
Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.
Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.
Specify Size Below - Cotton Blend - Tribute to Bill Addington - Shirt design shown in header of page and here T-Shirt Design 2026
Will connect one single device to Wi-Fi that is available near on-site registration tent. Cell Service is virtually non-existent on site. Pass good for entire event.
5LB bag, available at first aid.
Color Changing cup from last year
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