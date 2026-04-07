Hosted by

Greater Cincinnati Grotto Of The National Speleological Society

About this event

Karst-O-Rama 2026 Pre-registration

237 Salt Peter Cave Rd

Livingston, KY 40445, USA

Registrant - Pre-Registration
$40

Camping 2 Nights - Friday through Sunday - Includes Door prize ticket. ($50 if you wait to register on-site)

Printed Guidebook
$5
Youth (10-17)
$20
Requires adult to be registered
Children (under 10) --FREE--
Free
Dogs or Cats
$20
One Pet Fee Per Family, not Per Pet. Pets must be on a leash and under control at all times.
Additional Nights camping
$10
This is per night, per person.
Electric Site Number 1 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets)

Electric Site Number 2 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 3 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 4 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 5 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 6 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 7 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 8 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 9 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 10 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 11 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Electric Site Number 12 - Friday and Saturday
$20

If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites

Additional nights electric
$10

Per night. Must have purchased electric site above. Once all electric sites are sold out they will disappear above.

Saturday Night Dinner Ticket
$15

Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.

Child Saturday Night Dinner Ticket - UNDER 10
$5

Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.

T-Shirt - Unisex
$25
Available until May 15

Specify Size Below - Cotton Blend - Tribute to Bill Addington - Shirt design shown in header of page and here T-Shirt Design 2026

Wi-Fi Pass
$10

Will connect one single device to Wi-Fi that is available near on-site registration tent. Cell Service is virtually non-existent on site. Pass good for entire event.

RKC Raffle Tickets - Solo Ticket
$1
Drawing held by RKC after Saturday dinner, please see RKC tent for items being raffled.
RKC Raffle Ticket 6-Pack
$5
Drawing held by RKC after Saturday dinner, please see RKC tent for items being raffled.
Additional donation for Hot Tub
$5
You can select multiples to donate more!
Additional Donation for Sauna
$5
You can select multiples to donate more!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!