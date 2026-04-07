Karst-O-Rama 2026 Pre-registration

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About this event
Camping 2 Nights - Friday through Sunday - Includes Door prize ticket. ($50 if you wait to register on-site)
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets)
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
If you plan to stay additional nights at electric please purchase "Additional nights electric" further down. Electric sites are assigned - you will have access to one (1) 15AMP Outlet (two plug sockets) Location of electric sites can be viewed here - KOR sites
Per night. Must have purchased electric site above. Once all electric sites are sold out they will disappear above.
Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.
Bangers and mash with green beans and roasted carrots with rolls. Veggie option is the same but veggie dogs instead.
Specify Size Below - Cotton Blend - Tribute to Bill Addington - Shirt design shown in header of page and here T-Shirt Design 2026
Will connect one single device to Wi-Fi that is available near on-site registration tent. Cell Service is virtually non-existent on site. Pass good for entire event.
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