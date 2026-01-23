KAS Summer Jam Day Party - Scholarship Fundraiser

The Brothers of the Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter invite you to lock in your General Admission tickets for the Summer Jam Scholarship Fundraiser! Get ready for great music, great people, and an even greater cause.





Ohhhh...and did we mention raffles? and more!!





Grab yours now and help us raise scholarships for deserving students. It’s more than a party, it’s an investment in the next generation.





Don’t wait… secure your spot and let’s make this Summer Jam one to remember! 🎶🎓🔥