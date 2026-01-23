Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter

Hosted by

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter

About this event

KAS Summer Jam Day Party - Scholarship Fundraiser

4975 Flat Shoals Pkwy

Decatur, GA 30034, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION
$15

The Brothers of the Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter invite you to lock in your General Admission tickets for the Summer Jam Scholarship Fundraiser! Get ready for great music, great people, and an even greater cause.


Ohhhh...and did we mention raffles? and more!!


Grab yours now and help us raise scholarships for deserving students. It’s more than a party, it’s an investment in the next generation.


Don’t wait… secure your spot and let’s make this Summer Jam one to remember! 🎶🎓🔥

Add a donation for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter

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