Kaseberg PTC

Offered by

Kaseberg PTC

About the memberships

Kaseberg PTC's Sponsorships

Nest Builder Friend Sponsorship
$100

Valid until March 31, 2027

Nest Builder Friend Sponsor Includes:

-Name listed in yearbook

-Certificate of appreciation

-Receipt for charitable contribution

Feathered Friend Sponsorship
$250

Valid until March 31, 2027

Feathered Friend Sponsor Includes:

-Nest builder benefits

-Recognition on one school wide blog

-Business name listed on PTC website (with clickable links)

-Logo on PTC event flyers sent out to entire school

-Shoutouts on social media

Strong Wings Sponsorship
$500

Valid until March 31, 2027

Soaring High Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

Soaring High Sponsor

-All Strong Wings benefits

-Logo placement on Fall Festival reusable bag (approximately. 300)

-Premier placement on banners displayed at school & PTC events

-Premier placement of clickable logo on PTC website

-Three social media posts per school year

-Booth or promotional space at the Fall Festival (optional)*

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