Kaseberg PTC's Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
Nest Builder Friend Sponsor Includes:
-Name listed in yearbook
-Certificate of appreciation
-Receipt for charitable contribution
Valid until March 31, 2027
Feathered Friend Sponsor Includes:
-Nest builder benefits
-Recognition on one school wide blog
-Business name listed on PTC website (with clickable links)
-Logo on PTC event flyers sent out to entire school
-Shoutouts on social media
Valid until March 31, 2027
Valid until March 31, 2027
Soaring High Sponsor
-All Strong Wings benefits
-Logo placement on Fall Festival reusable bag (approximately. 300)
-Premier placement on banners displayed at school & PTC events
-Premier placement of clickable logo on PTC website
-Three social media posts per school year
-Booth or promotional space at the Fall Festival (optional)*
$
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