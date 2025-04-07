Kassoumaii 2025

1230 5th Ave

New York, NY 10029, USA

Dinner admission
$150
Includes dinner admission to the fundraiser gala. 5pm - Show Begins
General Admission
$35
Ticket for the show ONLY
Student Admission
$25
Ticket for the show ONLY
Children/Elder
$20
Ticket for the show ONLY
Dinner admission (Donation)
$150
Can't make it and would still like to support? Donate your ticket to someone less fortunate for the event.
Family Pack
$100
Family Pack
2 Adult + 2 Child Tickets (limited availability - reserve early!)
Virtual Live-Stream
$30
Live stream the event from your home or anywhere around the world. 6pm - Show Begins
