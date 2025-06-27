THE KOFAGO INSTITUTE
Kassoumaii 2025 - DAY TICKET RATES
1230 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029, USA
Dinner admission
$200
Includes dinner admission to the fundraiser gala. 5pm - Show Begins
Includes dinner admission to the fundraiser gala. 5pm - Show Begins
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission
$40
Ticket for the show ONLY
Ticket for the show ONLY
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Student Admission
$30
Ticket for the show ONLY
Ticket for the show ONLY
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Children/Elder
$25
Ticket for the show ONLY
Ticket for the show ONLY
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dinner admission (Donation)
$150
Can't make it and would still like to support? Donate your ticket to someone less fortunate for the event.
Can't make it and would still like to support? Donate your ticket to someone less fortunate for the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Family Pack
$150
groupTicketCaption
2 Adult + 2 Child Tickets (limited availability - reserve early!)
2 Adult + 2 Child Tickets (limited availability - reserve early!)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Virtual Live-Stream
$30
Live stream the event from your home or anywhere around the world. 6pm - Show Begins
Live stream the event from your home or anywhere around the world. 6pm - Show Begins
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout