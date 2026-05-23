KASSOUMAII 2026 - Teranga Conference

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About this event
Standard admission. Enjoy an evening of African Diaspora dance, culture, research, and community at KASSOUMAII 2026.
Available for Bronx residents. This discounted ticket supports access for local community members and families. Bronx residency may be verified at check-in.
Available for middle school, high school, and college students. Student ID may be requested at check-in.
Discounted admission for senior community members.
Includes five general admission tickets. Ideal for families, schools, community groups, and partner organizations attending together.
Includes one admission ticket plus an additional contribution to support Kofago Institute’s cultural programming.
Includes one admission ticket and helps support the artists, youth programming, and community-centered work connected to KASSOUMAII and the Teranga Conference.
$
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