THE KOFAGO INSTITUTE

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THE KOFAGO INSTITUTE

About this event

KASSOUMAII 2026 - Teranga Conference

250 Bedford Park Blvd W

Bronx, NY 10468, USA

General Admission
$30

Standard admission. Enjoy an evening of African Diaspora dance, culture, research, and community at KASSOUMAII 2026.


Bronx Resident Discount Ticket
$15

Available for Bronx residents. This discounted ticket supports access for local community members and families. Bronx residency may be verified at check-in.

Student / Youth Ticket
$10

Available for middle school, high school, and college students. Student ID may be requested at check-in.


Senior Ticket
$15

Discounted admission for senior community members.

Group Ticket Package
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes five general admission tickets. Ideal for families, schools, community groups, and partner organizations attending together.

Supporter Ticket
$50

Includes one admission ticket plus an additional contribution to support Kofago Institute’s cultural programming.

Community Sponsor Ticket
$100

Includes one admission ticket and helps support the artists, youth programming, and community-centered work connected to KASSOUMAII and the Teranga Conference.

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