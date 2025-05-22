Kate Homan Flatwork & Jumping Clinic

Pre-purchase your auditor seat! You will be able to watch all 6 participants and hear what Kate is teaching them! It is going to be a wonderful day of learning, watching, and chatting among other horse enthusiasts.
Full Day 8:00 AM Lesson
$150
This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.
Full Day 9:00 AM Lesson
$150
This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.
Full Day 10:00 AM Lesson
$150
This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.
Full Day 11:00 AM Lesson
$150
This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.
Full Day 12:00 PM Lesson
$150
This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.
Full Day 1:00 PM Lesson
$150
This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.
Horse Stall
$20
This will be your stall for the time you need it. You must strip everything out before leaving, including Shavings, hay, and horse waste!
