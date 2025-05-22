Kate Homan Flatwork & Jumping Clinic

This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.

This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning is 45-minute individual lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which afternoon group you attend.

seeMoreDetailsMobile