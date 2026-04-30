Kate Homan Flatwork & Jumping Clinic

Pre-purchase your auditor seat! You will be able to watch all 6 participants and hear what Kate is teaching them! It is going to be a wonderful day of learning, watching, and chatting among other horse enthusiasts.

Pre-purchase your auditor seat! You will be able to watch all 6 participants and hear what Kate is teaching them! It is going to be a wonderful day of learning, watching, and chatting among other horse enthusiasts.

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