Kate Homan Flatwork & Jumping Clinic

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This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning consists of 45-minute individual flatwork lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for ground poles and jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which lesson and group session you attend 48 hours before the clinic.
This ticket allows you to attend a 45-minute private flatwork lesson. Kate will assign lesson times 48 hours before the clinic.
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