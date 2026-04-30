White Mountain Riding Club

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White Mountain Riding Club

About this event

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Kate Homan Flatwork & Jumping Clinic

516 N Main St

Lancaster, NH 03584, USA

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$

Auditor ONLY - NO HORSE
$25
Pre-purchase your auditor seat! You will be able to watch all 6 participants and hear what Kate is teaching them! It is going to be a wonderful day of learning, watching, and chatting among other horse enthusiasts.
Full Day
$175

This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire day. The morning consists of 45-minute individual flatwork lessons with 2 groups of 3 in the afternoon for ground poles and jumping. You must do the morning session to attend the jumping & Kate will assign which lesson and group session you attend 48 hours before the clinic.

Morning Flatwork Only
$175

This ticket allows you to attend a 45-minute private flatwork lesson. Kate will assign lesson times 48 hours before the clinic.

Horse Stall
$25
This will be your stall for the time you need it. You must strip everything out before leaving, including Shavings, hay, and horse waste!

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