Katee Hessler Foundation Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Locker Room Capital. Autographed Harry Kane jersey which was worn by the captain during the International Match of England vs. Senegal on June 10, 2025.
Starting bid
Donated by Locker Room Capital. Personalized, autographed Blues hockey jersey by Captain Brayden Schenn and 4 Tickets to the Blues vs Edmonton Oilers game on Nov 3. 2025 at 7:30 pm at Enterprise Center in STL. Brayden will personally autograph the jersey for the winner.
Starting bid
Donated by Locker Room Capital. Autographed Brooks Koepka flag from his win at the 2018 PGA Championship held at Bellrieve Country Club in St. Louis.
Starting bid
Donated by Locker Room Capital. Personalized autographed belt from the Bella Twins, along with a personalized video for the winner.
Starting bid
Donated by Locker Room Capital. Autographed Bryson DeChambeau flag from his win at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country club.
Starting bid
Donated by Pollard Properties. 5 night/6 day stay at beautiful waterfront Winter Haven, FL home on Chain of Lakes with pool/lanai. Sleeps 12 with 4 bd/3 ba. Dates to be arranged with property management.
Starting bid
Donated by Pollard Properties. 2 night/3 day stay at gorgeous Elsberry MO cabin overlooking the Mississippi River Bottoms. Sleeps 10 with 2 bd/2.5 ba. Dates to be arranged with property management.
Starting bid
Donated by Lake Forest Country Club. Certificate for a foursome to play at the private, exclusive, 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course, including carts and lunch from The Patio Grill.
Starting bid
Donated by Consumer at Preferred Family Healthcare. This unique piece of artwork, which says "Energy can never be created, nor destroyed," was created by a consumer in the A.R.T.C. program (Achieving Recovery, Resiliency, & Responsibility Thru Creativity) at Preferred Family Healthcare. The various arts are an amazing outlet that can be a tool for successful full body and mental recovery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!