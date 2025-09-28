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Katee Hessler Memorial Fund

About this event

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Katee Hessler Foundation Silent Auction

Harry Kane Autographed, Game-Worn Team England Jersey item
Harry Kane Autographed, Game-Worn Team England Jersey item
Harry Kane Autographed, Game-Worn Team England Jersey item
Harry Kane Autographed, Game-Worn Team England Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Donated by Locker Room Capital. Autographed Harry Kane jersey which was worn by the captain during the International Match of England vs. Senegal on June 10, 2025.

Brayden Schenn Personalized Signed Blues Jersey & 4 Tickets item
Brayden Schenn Personalized Signed Blues Jersey & 4 Tickets
$500

Starting bid

Donated by Locker Room Capital. Personalized, autographed Blues hockey jersey by Captain Brayden Schenn and 4 Tickets to the Blues vs Edmonton Oilers game on Nov 3. 2025 at 7:30 pm at Enterprise Center in STL. Brayden will personally autograph the jersey for the winner.

Brooks Keopka Autographed 2018 PGA Championship Flag item
Brooks Keopka Autographed 2018 PGA Championship Flag
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Locker Room Capital. Autographed Brooks Koepka flag from his win at the 2018 PGA Championship held at Bellrieve Country Club in St. Louis.

WWE Bella Twins Personalized Signed Belt and Video item
WWE Bella Twins Personalized Signed Belt and Video
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Locker Room Capital. Personalized autographed belt from the Bella Twins, along with a personalized video for the winner.

Bryson DeChambeau Autographed 2024 US Open Flag item
Bryson DeChambeau Autographed 2024 US Open Flag
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Locker Room Capital. Autographed Bryson DeChambeau flag from his win at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country club.

5 Night Stay at Winter Haven FL Waterfront House item
5 Night Stay at Winter Haven FL Waterfront House item
5 Night Stay at Winter Haven FL Waterfront House
$675

Starting bid

Donated by Pollard Properties. 5 night/6 day stay at beautiful waterfront Winter Haven, FL home on Chain of Lakes with pool/lanai. Sleeps 12 with 4 bd/3 ba. Dates to be arranged with property management.

Weekend Stay at Cabin in Elsberry MO item
Weekend Stay at Cabin in Elsberry MO item
Weekend Stay at Cabin in Elsberry MO item
Weekend Stay at Cabin in Elsberry MO
$350

Starting bid

Donated by Pollard Properties. 2 night/3 day stay at gorgeous Elsberry MO cabin overlooking the Mississippi River Bottoms. Sleeps 10 with 2 bd/2.5 ba. Dates to be arranged with property management.

Foursome at Lake Forest Country Club item
Foursome at Lake Forest Country Club item
Foursome at Lake Forest Country Club
$250

Starting bid

Donated by Lake Forest Country Club. Certificate for a foursome to play at the private, exclusive, 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course, including carts and lunch from The Patio Grill.

Unique ARTC Artwork item
Unique ARTC Artwork
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Consumer at Preferred Family Healthcare. This unique piece of artwork, which says "Energy can never be created, nor destroyed," was created by a consumer in the A.R.T.C. program (Achieving Recovery, Resiliency, & Responsibility Thru Creativity) at Preferred Family Healthcare. The various arts are an amazing outlet that can be a tool for successful full body and mental recovery.

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