A green Bavarian hat with a feather sits atop the word "Oktoberfest" in ornate lettering, surrounded by autumn leaves and vines against a blurred white background.
The Kathy B Davis Foundation

Hosted by

The Kathy B Davis Foundation

About this event

Kathy B. Davis Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

1003 Towne Lk Hls E

Woodstock, GA 30189, USA

KBDF Tournament Title Sponsor
$3,500

Includes 2 Teams, 8 Ft Banner, all contests, 8 Putting Contest Tickets, honorable mention at Tournament & on all media marketing and online business link.                                   

Hole IN One Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a Team of 4, a personalized HIO Sign, Business canopy/table, online media link, all Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive                                              

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a Team of 4, a personalized Sign, Business canopy/table, online media link, all Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive for ea player                                   

Team of 4
$600

Team of 4 players. all Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive for ea player                                   

Individual Player
$150

All Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive                                   

Hole Sponsor
$200

A custom-made Sponsor Sign designed for the purchaser or business and placed on the desired Golf Hole

Add a donation for The Kathy B Davis Foundation

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