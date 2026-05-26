Kathy B. Davis Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes 2 Teams, 8 Ft Banner, all contests, 8 Putting Contest Tickets, honorable mention at Tournament & on all media marketing and online business link.
Includes a Team of 4, a personalized HIO Sign, Business canopy/table, online media link, all Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive
Includes a Team of 4, a personalized Sign, Business canopy/table, online media link, all Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive for ea player
Team of 4 players. all Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive for ea player
All Contests
Breakfast, Lunch, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putt Contest Ticket, 1 Mulligan, 1 raffle ticket, 4 Hole In One Contests, all Play It Forward Holes and Longest Drive
A custom-made Sponsor Sign designed for the purchaser or business and placed on the desired Golf Hole
$
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