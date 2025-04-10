Katr2 U

Katr2 U

Katr2U 2025 Spring Jubilee

834 Lake St

Oak Park, IL 60301, USA

Admission
$25
Join us for an enlightened afternoon of delicious food, professional networking and fun as we honor our Food Service Managers, entrepreneurs and community supporters. Live music provided by Genesis Music & Arts.
