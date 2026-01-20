Katy Fire Baseball On-Line Silent Auction

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Starting bid
EXCLUSIVE FAMILY PORTRAIT PACKAGE
By Bradford Portraits
$5500 Value Photography Experience including:
Winner will receive an electronic GIFT CERTIFICATE to be redeemed with Bradford Portraits
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #1
www.katyfirebaseball.com/2026-auction-items
Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits is sought after by prominent celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide for our museum-quality artistry and distinguished client experience.
With over 20,000 sessions completed, our founder has taught photographers from 80+ countries, become the highest-paid speaker in the photography industry, served as a global keynote presenter, contributed as Advisory Chairman of the Presidential Circle, and was awarded a UAE Golden Visa - recommended by Dubai Culture - for his worldwide artistic impact. His philanthropic commitment spans decades of supporting meaningful causes.
Bradford’s reputation extends far beyond his artistry. His clients often travel great distances, sometimes across the globe, to be photographed by him - a testament to the trust and connection he has cultivated over nearly three decades
Starting bid
PRIVATE WINE CLASS, TASTING & WINERY TOUR
NICE WINERY
10520 Westview Dr.
Houston, TX 77043
713-744-7444
Including:
Bookings are held on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday evenings at 5:30pm; Saturdays at 11:30am and 2:00pm.
Must be 21 + years of age.
Valid until: 5/30/27
Winner will receive a paper certificate that must be given to winery host when booking.
Crafted exceptional, sustainable farmed wines from their estates in California, Argentina, Washington & Texas - each bottled is had crafted with care, passion, and a deep appreciate for food pairing.
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #2
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Starting bid
PRIVATE WINE CLASS AND DAY OF WINE & SPRIRTS DISCOUNTS
TOTAL WINE
5472 W. Grand Parkway S.
Richmond, TX 77406
281-232-7382
Including:
Must be 21 + years of age.
Winner will receive a certificate ID# to use when booking.
For more info on wine and spirits class types, visit:
Total Wine Classes & Wine Tastings | Total Wine & More
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #3
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Starting bid
Property Taxes got you down? Looking to refinance your home? Corey Bernstein can help!
Houston Appraisal Group
1 Professional Home Appraisal
Servicing Houston and Surrounding Areas
Voucher valid until 10/31/2027
Winner will receive an electronic voucher to be redeemed with Corey @ Houston Appraisal Group
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #4
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Starting bid
EXPERT TAX SERVICES PACKAGE
THE ACCOUNTING DOCTOR
Tax Return Filing
Winner chooses 1 of 2 Options
Option 1:
Option 2:
Winner will be emailed certificate with code and direct link to book service at their convenience.
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #5
www.katyfirebaseball.com/2026-auction-items
Starting bid
Texas A&M vs. Arizona State Football Tickets
Includes:
Winner will be emailed tickets and parking pass.
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #6
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Starting bid
STRAIGHT FORWARD DRIVING SCHOOL
24 Hour Classroom Drivers Education
www.straightforwarddriving.com
8945 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77494
713-257-0997
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #7
Starting bid
MR. JANS MATH CLASS
SAT PREP COURSE
8945 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77494
713-257-0997
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #8
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Alex Bregman #3 AUTOGRAPHED
Cubs Baseball
NEW - EXCELLENT CONDITION
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ITEM #11
Starting bid
Houston Astro's Baseball
4 Tickets
ASTRO's vs YANKEES
this Sunday 4/26/26 @ 1:10PM
SEC 251
ROW 11
SEATS 8-11
Starting Bid $50
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM #12
www.katyfirebaseball.com/2026-auction-items
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