Hosted by

Sports 4 Kids Inc. DBA Katy Fire Baseball

About this event

Sales closed

Katy Fire Baseball On-Line Silent Auction

Pick-up location

25606 Jordan Terrace Ln, Katy, TX 77494, USA

ITEM #1: Prestigious Photography Package item
ITEM #1: Prestigious Photography Package item
ITEM #1: Prestigious Photography Package
$300

Starting bid

EXCLUSIVE FAMILY PORTRAIT PACKAGE

By Bradford Portraits


$5500 Value Photography Experience including:


  1. A luxury photography session with World Renowned Bradford
  2. At your choice of New York or Miami Studio
  3. A handcrafted 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry
  4. 1 night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the EAST Miami ($500 Value)
  5. Valid until 9/30/26

www.bradfordportraits.com


Winner will receive an electronic GIFT CERTIFICATE to be redeemed with Bradford Portraits


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #1

www.katyfirebaseball.com/2026-auction-items



Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits is sought after by prominent celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide for our museum-quality artistry and distinguished client experience.


With over 20,000 sessions completed, our founder has taught photographers from 80+ countries, become the highest-paid speaker in the photography industry, served as a global keynote presenter, contributed as Advisory Chairman of the Presidential Circle, and was awarded a UAE Golden Visa - recommended by Dubai Culture - for his worldwide artistic impact. His philanthropic commitment spans decades of supporting meaningful causes.


Bradford’s reputation extends far beyond his artistry. His clients often travel great distances, sometimes across the globe, to be photographed by him - a testament to the trust and connection he has cultivated over nearly three decades


ITEM #2: Private Wine Class for 10-16 People item
ITEM #2: Private Wine Class for 10-16 People
$100

Starting bid

PRIVATE WINE CLASS, TASTING & WINERY TOUR

NICE WINERY

www.NiceWines.com


10520 Westview Dr.

Houston, TX 77043

[email protected]

713-744-7444


Including:

  1. Seated private wine class for 10-16 people
  2. 90-120 minutes
  3. Knowledgeable wine educator
  4. Wine tastings and parings
  5. Charcuterie Platter

Bookings are held on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday evenings at 5:30pm; Saturdays at 11:30am and 2:00pm.


Must be 21 + years of age.

Valid until: 5/30/27


Winner will receive a paper certificate that must be given to winery host when booking.


Crafted exceptional, sustainable farmed wines from their estates in California, Argentina, Washington & Texas - each bottled is had crafted with care, passion, and a deep appreciate for food pairing.


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #2

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ITEM #3: WINE TASTING CLASS & DAY OF DISCOUNTS item
ITEM #3: WINE TASTING CLASS & DAY OF DISCOUNTS
$75

Starting bid

PRIVATE WINE CLASS AND DAY OF WINE & SPRIRTS DISCOUNTS


TOTAL WINE

www.TotalWine.com


5472 W. Grand Parkway S.

Richmond, TX 77406

281-232-7382


Including:

  1. Private wine class for up to 20 people
  2. 30% off day of discount on Winery Direct
  3. 10% off day of discount on Spirits Direct
  4. Valid anytime
  5. bookings through the Richmond Location

Must be 21 + years of age.


Winner will receive a certificate ID# to use when booking.


For more info on wine and spirits class types, visit:

Total Wine Classes & Wine Tastings | Total Wine & More


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #3

www.katyfirebaseball.com/2026-auction-items


ITEM #4: 1 Professional Home Appraisal item
ITEM #4: 1 Professional Home Appraisal item
ITEM #4: 1 Professional Home Appraisal
$50

Starting bid

Property Taxes got you down? Looking to refinance your home? Corey Bernstein can help!


Houston Appraisal Group

1 Professional Home Appraisal


www.HoustonAppraisalGroup.com

Servicing Houston and Surrounding Areas

Voucher valid until 10/31/2027


Winner will receive an electronic voucher to be redeemed with Corey @ Houston Appraisal Group


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #4

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ITEM #5: TAX SERVICES from the Accounting Doctor item
ITEM #5: TAX SERVICES from the Accounting Doctor
$100

Starting bid

EXPERT TAX SERVICES PACKAGE


THE ACCOUNTING DOCTOR

Tax Return Filing

www.TheAccountingDoctor.com


Winner chooses 1 of 2 Options


Option 1:

  • Individual tax return filing (2025 or prior)
  • Business return prep for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
  • Guidance on tax compliance best practices
  • Virtual consultation with a licensed expert

Option 2:

  • IRS tax transcript retrieval and review
  • Evaluation of notices, liens, or garnishments
  • Strategic insight into relief programs
  • Preventive tax issue consultation


Winner will be emailed certificate with code and direct link to book service at their convenience.


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #5

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ITEM #6: 4 Texas A&M vs. Arizona State Football Tickets item
ITEM #6: 4 Texas A&M vs. Arizona State Football Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Texas A&M vs. Arizona State Football Tickets


Includes:

  • 4 Club Level AC1 seats @ Kyle Field
  • 1 parking pass
  • Texas A&M vs. Arizona State
  • Saturday Sept 12th, @1:00pm


Winner will be emailed tickets and parking pass.



FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #6

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ITEM #7: Drivers Education Class item
ITEM #7: Drivers Education Class
$25

Starting bid

STRAIGHT FORWARD DRIVING SCHOOL


24 Hour Classroom Drivers Education


  • 24 Hour driver education class course
  • Valid until 4/1/27


www.straightforwarddriving.com

8945 S Fry Rd

Katy, TX 77494

713-257-0997


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #7

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ITEM #8: SAT PREP COURSE item
ITEM #8: SAT PREP COURSE
$50

Starting bid

MR. JANS MATH CLASS


SAT PREP COURSE


  • Valid until 4/1/2027
  • SAT PREP Course and Lectures
  • Includes Materials


www.MrJansMathclass.com

8945 S Fry Rd

Katy, TX 77494

713-257-0997


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #8

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ITEM #9: ALEX BREGMAN SIGNED BAT item
ITEM #9: ALEX BREGMAN SIGNED BAT
$100

Starting bid

FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #9

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Item #10: BUNDLE of old baseball bats item
Item #10: BUNDLE of old baseball bats
$75

Starting bid

FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #10

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Item #11: Alex Bregman Autographed Cubs Baseball Jersey item
Item #11: Alex Bregman Autographed Cubs Baseball Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Alex Bregman #3 AUTOGRAPHED

Cubs Baseball

NEW - EXCELLENT CONDITION


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #11

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Item #12: 4 Houston ASTRS Baseball Tickets item
Item #12: 4 Houston ASTRS Baseball Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Houston Astro's Baseball

4 Tickets

ASTRO's vs YANKEES

this Sunday 4/26/26 @ 1:10PM


SEC 251

ROW 11

SEATS 8-11


Starting Bid $50


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #12

www.katyfirebaseball.com/2026-auction-items


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