Katy Fire Baseball On-Line Silent Auction

EXCLUSIVE FAMILY PORTRAIT PACKAGE

By Bradford Portraits





$5500 Value Photography Experience including:





A luxury photography session with World Renowned Bradford At your choice of New York or Miami Studio A handcrafted 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry 1 night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the EAST Miami ($500 Value) Valid until 9/30/26

www.bradfordportraits.com





Winner will receive an electronic GIFT CERTIFICATE to be redeemed with Bradford Portraits





FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM #1

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Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits is sought after by prominent celebrities, cultural icons, and business leaders worldwide for our museum-quality artistry and distinguished client experience.





With over 20,000 sessions completed, our founder has taught photographers from 80+ countries, become the highest-paid speaker in the photography industry, served as a global keynote presenter, contributed as Advisory Chairman of the Presidential Circle, and was awarded a UAE Golden Visa - recommended by Dubai Culture - for his worldwide artistic impact. His philanthropic commitment spans decades of supporting meaningful causes.





Bradford’s reputation extends far beyond his artistry. His clients often travel great distances, sometimes across the globe, to be photographed by him - a testament to the trust and connection he has cultivated over nearly three decades



