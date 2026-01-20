Sports 4 Kids Inc. DBA Katy Fire Baseball

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Sports 4 Kids Inc. DBA Katy Fire Baseball

About this raffle

Katy Fire Baseball's On-Line Raffle

Cabo Bob's Gift Basket & Gift Card
$5

Cabo Bob's $150 Gift Card & Gift Basket


Value of $200 including:

  1. Gift Card for $150
  2. Valid Any time
  3. Valid at any Cabo Bob's location
  4. 66 Red Hot Sauce
  5. 3 T-shirts
  6. Free Food Coupons
  7. Other Cabo Bob branded items.


Winner will pick up from designated Katy address


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM 1

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


CABO BOB'S BURRITOS

www.cabobobs.com


5 PLATINUM URBAN AIR JUMP PASSES
$5

5 Platinum Urban Air Jump Passes

(Set 1 of 2)


Value of $155 including:

  1. 5 Platinum Passes
  2. Valid anytime
  3. Valid at Urban Air Sugar Land Location


Winner will be mailed passes


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM 2

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


URBAN AIR

www.UrbanAir.com



5 PLATINUM URBAN AIR JUMP PASSES
$5

5 Platinum Urban Air Jump Passes

(Set 2 of 2)


Value of $155 including:

  1. 5 Platinum Passes
  2. Valid anytime
  3. Valid at Urban Air Sugar Land location


Winner will be mailed passes


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM 3

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


URBAN AIR

www.UrbanAir.com



$75 Gift Card to BB's Tex-Orleans
$5

CRAWFISH TIME!


BB's $75 Gift Card

  • Value of $75
  • Valid any time
  • Valid any location


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM 4

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


BB'S TEX-ORLEANS

BB’s Tex-Orleans Katy | Cajun Seafood, Crawfish & Po’boys

406 W. Grand Pkwy S #400

Katy, TX 77494

281-665-7843

Get Fit Gift Basket
$5

Gift Basket & Fleet Feet Gift Card


Value of $100 including

  • $50 Fleet Feet Gift Card
  • Bala Resistance Bands
  • Kosa Sport Body Wash
  • Rare Beauty Lotion
  • Onelogy Water Activated Skincare
  • UrsaMajor Face Wipes


FLEET FEET - Katy

Katy - Fleet Feet Houston

Katy, TX 77494


FOR MORE DETAIL & PICTURES:

ITEM 5

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


6 Houston Zoo Day Passes
$5

6 Admissions to the Houston Zoo


Value of $200 including:

  1. 6 General Admission Day Passes
  2. Valid UNTIL 2/18/2027

Winner will receive electronic delivery of all 6 passes


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM 6

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


HOUSTON ZOO

www.houstonzoo.org

Doggie Spa Package Gift Basket
$5

Rover Oaks $150 Doggie Spa Voucher & Gift Basket


Value of $200 including:

  1. Rover Oaks Doggie Spa Package $150 Voucher
  2. Voucher expired 12/31/26
  3. Valid at Rover Oaks Katy Location
  4. Rover Oaks Branded Items
  5. Dog Toys
  6. Dog Treats

Winner will pick up from designated Katy address


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 7

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


ROVER OAKS PET RESORT - KATY

www.RoverOaks.com

24250 Kingsland Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494

936-310-0468

PERRY'S PORKCHOP FRIDAY'S & SUPPER SUNDAY'S
$5

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE


www.perryssteakhouse.com


Value of $150 including:

  1. 2 Sunday Supper Special Vouchers valid Sunday's from 4-9pm - $100
  2. 2 Pork Chop Friday Vouchers valid Friday's from 10:30am - 5pm - $50
  3. Valid at any Perry's location

Winner will be mailed Gift Cards


FOR MORE DETAIL:

ITEM 8

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items

CLUB PILATES PASSES & GIFT BASKET
$5

CLUB PLATES GIFT BAG & CLASS PASSES


www.ClubPilates.com


Value of $200 including:

  1. 4 Club Pilates Class Passes
  2. Valid at Katy, Memorial, & Heights locations
  3. Grippy ToeSox
  4. Water Bottle
  5. Other Branded Items

Winner will pick up from designated Katy location


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 9

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items

$100 AT LOCAL TABLE
$5

LOCAL TABLE $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE


www.EatLocalTable.com


Value of $100 including:

  1. $100 Gift Certificate
  2. Valid at any local table location
  3. Valid until 12/31/26

Winner will be mailed certificate


FOR MORE DETAILS :

ITEM 10

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


PORTILLO'S & SUMMER GIFT BASKET
$5

PORTILLO'S GIFT CARD & SUMMER GIFT BASKET


Value of $75 including:

  1. $25 Gift Card at Portillo's
  2. 7 Free Pint Coupons at Saint Arnolds
  3. 5 Ft Beach Towel
  4. 2 Puzzle & Activity Books
  5. Texas Hat
  6. Hollister 2 Pack Ankle Bracelets
  7. Pocket Pint
  8. 2 Aviator Nation Koozies
  9. Hip Travel Cutlery
  10. 2 bottles of LaMarca Prosecco
  11. Water Guns
  12. Bike Lights

Winner will pick up from designated Katy location


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 11

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items

PINOT'S PALETTE ARTWORK & CLASS FOR 2
$5

PINOT'S PALETTE Class for 2 & Lot of 8 Original Paintings


www.PinotsPalette.com

Value of $100 including:

  1. Painting Class for 2
  2. 8 Original Pinot's Pallet Paintings
  3. Valid Any Time
  4. Valid at Katy Location

Winner will pick up from designated Katy location


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 12

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items

ANDRETTI 2 PACK
$5

ANDRETTI 2 Pack Gift Voucher


Value of $80 including:

  1. 2 Hologate Experiences
  2. 2 Laser Tag Experiences
  3. 2 $10 Game Cards
  4. Expires 4/27/27
  5. Valid at any Texas Location

Winner will be mailed certificates


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 13

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


ANDRETTI- KATY

www.AndrettiKarting.com

1230 Grand West Blvd

Katy, TX 77449


D-BAT KATY BUNDLE
$5

D-Bat Katy Baseball Bundle


Value of $190 including:

  1. 1 Day Camp Pass
  2. 1 30 minute Lesson
  3. 1 30 Minute Cage Rental
  4. 1 Swing Card with 10 Credits
  5. Valid anytime
  6. Valid @ D-Bat Katy

Winner will be mailed certificates


FOR MORE 147

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


D-BAT - KATY

www.dbatkaty.com


1150 Katy Fort Bend Rd

Katy, TX 77493

ALEX BREGMAN AUTOGRAPHED BASEBALL
$10

SIGNED ALEX BERGMAN BASEBALL


Value of $200 +

Winner will pick up from designated Katy address


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 15

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


AUTOGRAPHED ALEX BREGMAN HAT
$10

SIGNED ALEX BERGMAN BOSTON RED SOCKS BASEBALL HAT


Value of $300 +


New Era

59Fifty

Size 7 1/8


Winner will pick up from designated Katy address


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 16

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


NIGHT OUT IN GRUENE
$5

Dinner at the Gristmill & Entertainment at Gruene Hall


Value of $100 Including:


  • Voucher for Dinner for 2 @ The Gristmaill
  • Voucher for Admission for 2 @ Gruene Hall


Gruene Texas

www.gruenetexas.com


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 17

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items

Liquor Yeti Bucket
$5

LIQUOR YET BUCKET

Value of $200 including:


  1. 5 Gallon Loadout Yet Bucket
  2. Loadout Yeti Bucket Lid
  3. 3 Bottles of Wine
  4. 2 Bottles of Liquor

Winner must be 21 years of age or older.


Winner will pick up from designated Katy Location

$100 Straight Forward Driving School CREDIT VOUCHER 1of 2
$5

Straight Forward Driving School

www.straightforwarddriving.com

8945 S Fry Rd

Katy, TX 77494

713-257-0997


2 Available

1 of 2


$100 Value Including:

  • $100 Credit Voucher at Straight Forward Driving School
  • Valid toward classroom instruction, private driving lessons, or road test services
  • Must be redeemed in person
  • Valid until 4-1-27

Winner will be emailed voucher


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 19 & 20

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


$100 Straight Forward Driving School CREDIT VOUCHER 2 of 2
$5

Straight Forward Driving School

Straight Forward Driving School

www.straightforwarddriving.com

8945 S Fry Rd

Katy, TX 77494

713-257-0997


2 Available

2 of 2


$100 Value Including:

  • $100 Credit Voucher at Straight Forward Driving School
  • Valid toward classroom instruction, private driving lessons, or road test services
  • Must be redeemed in person
  • Valid until 4-1-27

Winner will be emailed voucher


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 19 & 20

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items


Bath & Body Gift Basket
$5

Naturally Inspired Scents Gift Basket


Naturally Inspired Scents

www.NaturallyInspiredScents.com


Value of $300 including:


A variety of bath and body items derived from natural sources, offering a range of benefits for both personal and environmental wellness.


Winner will pick up at designated Katy location


FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 21

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items



Safelite Gift Basket
$5

FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:

ITEM 22

https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items

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