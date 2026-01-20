Katy Fire Baseball's On-Line Raffle

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About this raffle
Cabo Bob's $150 Gift Card & Gift Basket
Value of $200 including:
Winner will pick up from designated Katy address
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM 1
https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items
CABO BOB'S BURRITOS
5 Platinum Urban Air Jump Passes
(Set 1 of 2)
Value of $155 including:
Winner will be mailed passes
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM 2
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URBAN AIR
5 Platinum Urban Air Jump Passes
(Set 2 of 2)
Value of $155 including:
Winner will be mailed passes
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM 3
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URBAN AIR
CRAWFISH TIME!
BB's $75 Gift Card
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM 4
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BB'S TEX-ORLEANS
BB’s Tex-Orleans Katy | Cajun Seafood, Crawfish & Po’boys
406 W. Grand Pkwy S #400
Katy, TX 77494
281-665-7843
Gift Basket & Fleet Feet Gift Card
Value of $100 including
FLEET FEET - Katy
Katy, TX 77494
FOR MORE DETAIL & PICTURES:
ITEM 5
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6 Admissions to the Houston Zoo
Value of $200 including:
Winner will receive electronic delivery of all 6 passes
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM 6
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HOUSTON ZOO
Rover Oaks $150 Doggie Spa Voucher & Gift Basket
Value of $200 including:
Winner will pick up from designated Katy address
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 7
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ROVER OAKS PET RESORT - KATY
24250 Kingsland Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
936-310-0468
PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE
Value of $150 including:
Winner will be mailed Gift Cards
FOR MORE DETAIL:
ITEM 8
CLUB PLATES GIFT BAG & CLASS PASSES
Value of $200 including:
Winner will pick up from designated Katy location
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 9
LOCAL TABLE $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE
Value of $100 including:
Winner will be mailed certificate
FOR MORE DETAILS :
ITEM 10
https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items
PORTILLO'S GIFT CARD & SUMMER GIFT BASKET
Value of $75 including:
Winner will pick up from designated Katy location
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 11
PINOT'S PALETTE Class for 2 & Lot of 8 Original Paintings
Value of $100 including:
Winner will pick up from designated Katy location
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 12
ANDRETTI 2 Pack Gift Voucher
Value of $80 including:
Winner will be mailed certificates
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 13
https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items
ANDRETTI- KATY
1230 Grand West Blvd
Katy, TX 77449
D-Bat Katy Baseball Bundle
Value of $190 including:
Winner will be mailed certificates
FOR MORE 147
https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items
D-BAT - KATY
1150 Katy Fort Bend Rd
Katy, TX 77493
SIGNED ALEX BERGMAN BASEBALL
Value of $200 +
Winner will pick up from designated Katy address
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 15
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SIGNED ALEX BERGMAN BOSTON RED SOCKS BASEBALL HAT
Value of $300 +
New Era
59Fifty
Size 7 1/8
Winner will pick up from designated Katy address
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 16
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Dinner at the Gristmill & Entertainment at Gruene Hall
Value of $100 Including:
Gruene Texas
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 17
LIQUOR YET BUCKET
Value of $200 including:
Winner must be 21 years of age or older.
Winner will pick up from designated Katy Location
Straight Forward Driving School
www.straightforwarddriving.com
8945 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77494
713-257-0997
2 Available
1 of 2
$100 Value Including:
Winner will be emailed voucher
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 19 & 20
https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items
Straight Forward Driving School
Straight Forward Driving School
www.straightforwarddriving.com
8945 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77494
713-257-0997
2 Available
2 of 2
$100 Value Including:
Winner will be emailed voucher
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 19 & 20
https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items
Naturally Inspired Scents Gift Basket
Naturally Inspired Scents
www.NaturallyInspiredScents.com
Value of $300 including:
A variety of bath and body items derived from natural sources, offering a range of benefits for both personal and environmental wellness.
Winner will pick up at designated Katy location
FOR MORE DETAILS & PICTURES:
ITEM 21
https://katyfirebaseball.com/2026-raffle-items
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