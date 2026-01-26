Hosted by

Katy Junior High PTA

About this event

Katy Junior High PTA's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5350 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493, USA

‘A lunch’ pizza party item
‘A lunch’ pizza party
$20

Starting bid

A pizza party for 4 during A lunch-including 2 lrg CiCis pizzas with toppings of your choice and sodas/water/gatorade of choice.

‘B lunch’ pizza party item
‘B lunch’ pizza party
$20

Starting bid

A pizza party for 4 for B lunch-including 2 lrg CiCis pizzas with toppings of your choice and sodas/water/gatorade of choice.

'C lunch' pizza party item
'C lunch' pizza party
$20

Starting bid

A pizza party for 4 during C lunch including 2 lrg CiCis pizzas with toppings of your choice and sodas/water/gatorade of choice.

'D lunch' pizza party item
'D lunch' pizza party
$20

Starting bid

A pizza party for 4 during D lunch -including 2 lrg CiCis pizzas with toppings of your choice and sodas/water/gatorade of choice.

2026-2027 Parking Pass item
2026-2027 Parking Pass
$20

Starting bid

Your family's own personal parking space for carpool, sports and after school activities. Skip the carpool line all year long!!

2026-2027 Parking Pass item
2026-2027 Parking Pass
$20

Starting bid

Your family's own personal parking space for carpool, sports and after school activities. Skip the carpool line all year long!!

8th Grade 'A Team' Signed Football item
8th Grade 'A Team' Signed Football
$20

Starting bid

8th grade A team football signed by the football team

8th Grade 'B Team' Signed Football item
8th Grade 'B Team' Signed Football
$20

Starting bid

8th grade B team football signed by the team

8th Grade 'C Team' Signed Football item
8th Grade 'C Team' Signed Football
$20

Starting bid

8th Grade C team football signed by the team

7th Grade 'A Team' Signed Football item
7th Grade 'A Team' Signed Football
$20

Starting bid

7th Grade A team football signed by the team

7th Grade 'B Team' Signed Football item
7th Grade 'B Team' Signed Football
$20

Starting bid

7th Grade B team football signed by the team

7th Grade 'C Team' Signed Football item
7th Grade 'C Team' Signed Football
$20

Starting bid

7th grade C team football signed by the team

8th Grade 'A Team' Signed Volleyball item
8th Grade 'A Team' Signed Volleyball
$20

Starting bid

8th Grade A team volleyball signed by the team

8th Grade 'B Team' Signed Volleyball item
8th Grade 'B Team' Signed Volleyball
$20

Starting bid

8th Grade B team volleyball signed by the team

8th Grade 'C Team' Signed Volleyball item
8th Grade 'C Team' Signed Volleyball
$20

Starting bid

8th Grade C team volleyball signed by the team

7th Grade 'A Team' Signed Volleyball item
7th Grade 'A Team' Signed Volleyball
$20

Starting bid

7th grade A team volleyball signed by the team

7th Grade 'B Team' signed volleyball item
7th Grade 'B Team' signed volleyball
$20

Starting bid

volleyball signed by the 7th grade B team

7th Grade 'C Team' Signed Volleyball item
7th Grade 'C Team' Signed Volleyball
$20

Starting bid

Volleyball signed by the 7th grade volleyball c team

Boys 8th Grade ‘A Team’ Signed Basketball item
Boys 8th Grade ‘A Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Boys 8th ‘B Team’ Signed Basketbal item
Boys 8th ‘B Team’ Signed Basketbal
$20

Starting bid

Basketball signed by the 8th grade B team

Boys 8th Grade ‘C Team’ Signed Basketball item
Boys 8th Grade ‘C Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

basketball signed by the boys 8th grade C team

Girls 8th Grade ‘A Team’ Signed Basketball item
Girls 8th Grade ‘A Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

basketball signed by the 8th grade girls A team

Girls 8th Grade ‘B Team’ Signed Basketball item
Girls 8th Grade ‘B Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

basketball signed by the girls 8th grade B team

Girls 8th Grade ‘C Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Boys 7th Grade ‘A Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Boys 7th Grade ‘B Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Boys 7th Grade ‘C Team’ Signed Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Boys 8th Grade Soccer Team Ball
$20

Starting bid

Signed soccer ball from the boys 8th grade team

Girls 8th Grade Team Soccer Ball
$20

Starting bid

Signed soccer ball by the girls 8th grade team

Boys 7th Grade Team Soccer Ball
$20

Starting bid

Signed soccer ball by the boys 7th grade team

Girls 7th Grade Team Soccer Ball
$20

Starting bid

Soccer ball signed by the girls 7th grade team

7th Grade Cheer Team Megaphone
$20

Starting bid

Wooden megaphone decor signed by the 7th grade cheer squad

8th Grade Cheer Team Megaphone
$20

Starting bid

Wooden megaphone signed by the 8th grade cheer squad

2 Nights of Boarding at KT Dog Ranch and Kennel item
2 Nights of Boarding at KT Dog Ranch and Kennel
$20

Starting bid

KT Dog Ranch and Kennel

Item: Two Free Nights of Boarding

Excluding Holidays

Value up to $225

Redeem to: [email protected]

Reference: Katy Jr. High

About us: We are excited to welcome you and your dog to our facility. KT Dog Ranch and

Kennel is an all inclusive dog getaway located right here in Katy, Texas. We sit on 20 acres of

lush grass which allows the dogs plenty of space to run and play.

Our mission is to provide your pet a safe, fun and relaxing environment, whether for overnight

stays or daycare.

If you’re a new client, please visit www.ktkennel.com to get registered.

28785 Clay Road Katy, TX 77493

832-557-0054


2 Free Days of Doggie Daycare at KT Dog Ranch and Kennel item
2 Free Days of Doggie Daycare at KT Dog Ranch and Kennel
$20

Starting bid

KT Dog Ranch and Kennel

Item: Two Free Days of Doggie Day Care

Value: up to $60

Redeem to: [email protected]

Reference: Katy Jr. High

About us: We are excited to welcome you and your dog to our facility. KT Dog Ranch and

Kennel is an all inclusive dog getaway located right here in Katy, Texas. We sit on 20 acres of

lush grass which allows the dogs plenty of space to run and play.

Our mission is to provide your pet a safe, fun and relaxing environment, whether for overnight

stays or daycare.

If you’re a new client, please visit www.ktkennel.com to get registered.


Theatre 1-1
$20

Starting bid

Theatre masks signed by theatre 1-1

Theatre 1-2
$20

Starting bid

Theatre masks signed by theatre 1-2

Theatre 1-3
$20

Starting bid

Theatre masks signed by theatre 1-3

Theatre 2/3
$20

Starting bid

Signed theatre masks from Theatre 2/3

JV Theatre
$20

Starting bid

Theatre masks signed by the JV Theatre

Production Theatre
$20

Starting bid

Theatre masks signed by Production Theatre

Beginner Boys Choir
$20

Starting bid

Music note signed by the beginner boys choir

Intermediate Treble Choir
$20

Starting bid

Music note signed by the intermediate treble choir

Tenor Bass Choir
$20

Starting bid

Music note signed by the tenor bass choir

Varsity Treble Choir
$20

Starting bid

Music note signed by the varsity treble choir

Beginner Girls Choir
$20

Starting bid

Music Note signed by the beginner girls choir

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!