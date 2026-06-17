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About this shop
Don't rush the cocoon. The prettiest wings take the most time to unfold.
Powered by caffeine and existential dread.
I’m not ignoring you, I’m just on high-latency mode.
Cultivating a space where every kind of growth belongs.
Microfiber, the only fabric that somehow feels loud.
Be nice to yourself today. You are doing a great job steering this weird meat suit through a giant floating rock.
Out of sight, out of mind, but somehow still looming over my entire existence.
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