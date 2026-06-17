A pink and white trucker hat, a gray t-shirt, a black t-shirt, and a beige tote bag surround a teal rectangle with text about supporting neurodivergent artists, with a notebook and a "Verified Non-Profit Organization" seal in the background.
Evolve Empowerment Initiative

Offered by

Evolve Empowerment Initiative

About this shop

Katy's Birthday Wish: Reach our Q2 Fundraising Goal!!!

Be the Butterfly 4x4 Sticker item
Be the Butterfly 4x4 Sticker
$6

Don't rush the cocoon. The prettiest wings take the most time to unfold.

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Caffeinated Anxiety 4x4 Sticker item
Caffeinated Anxiety 4x4 Sticker
$6

Powered by caffeine and existential dread.

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Brain Lagging... 4x4 Sticker item
Brain Lagging... 4x4 Sticker
$6

I’m not ignoring you, I’m just on high-latency mode.


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Healing Differently 4x4 Sticker item
Healing Differently 4x4 Sticker
$6

Cultivating a space where every kind of growth belongs.


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Microfiber Nightmare 4x4 Sticker item
Microfiber Nightmare 4x4 Sticker
$6

Microfiber, the only fabric that somehow feels loud.

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Self Care 4x4 Sticker item
Self Care 4x4 Sticker
$6

Be nice to yourself today. You are doing a great job steering this weird meat suit through a giant floating rock.

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That Thing I Forgot... 4x4 Sticker item
That Thing I Forgot... 4x4 Sticker
$6

Out of sight, out of mind, but somehow still looming over my entire existence.

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