Kauai Songwriters Music Festival 2025

Kauai Songwriters Music Festival Workshops & Concert
$80
Workshops begin on Friday May 16th at 9:30am and continue through May 17th. The concert begins on Saturday May 17th at 5:30pm with doors opening at 5:00pm. This ticket is good for all workshops and the concert.
Workshops begin on Friday May 16th at 9:30am and continue through May 17th. The concert begins on Saturday May 17th at 5:30pm with doors opening at 5:00pm. This ticket is good for all workshops and the concert.
Kauai Songwriters Music Festival Concert
$35
A concert open to the public begins at 5:30pm on Saturday May 17th, doors open at 5:00pm
A concert open to the public begins at 5:30pm on Saturday May 17th, doors open at 5:00pm
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