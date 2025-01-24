Kauai Songwriters Music Festival 2025

Workshops begin on Friday May 16th at 9:30am and continue through May 17th. The concert begins on Saturday May 17th at 5:30pm with doors opening at 5:00pm. This ticket is good for all workshops and the concert.

Workshops begin on Friday May 16th at 9:30am and continue through May 17th. The concert begins on Saturday May 17th at 5:30pm with doors opening at 5:00pm. This ticket is good for all workshops and the concert.

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