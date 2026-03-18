KAURIS LUCKY STAR FOUNDATION's MERCH SHOP

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Wear the mission. Carry the message forward.
This limited-edition Walk for Hope t-shirt represents community, healing, and advocacy in honor of Kauri Allala. Each purchase directly supports Kauri’s Lucky Star Foundation’s programs, including community events, resource access, and the Kauri Allala Scholarship.
$20 each (limited quantities available)
Thank you for supporting our work and helping us grow this movement.
Justice for Kauri Sticker (7")
Honor Kauri's legacy. Carry the message forward.
The “Justice for Kauri” sticker is a call for awareness, advocacy, and community care. Created in memory of Kauri Allala, this piece represents our commitment to building safer, more supportive spaces for individuals and families navigating autism, mental health challenges, and violence.
Every purchase directly supports Kauri’s Lucky Star Foundation’s programs, including community healing initiatives, advocacy efforts, and the Kauri Allala Scholarship.
$5 each or mix & match 2 for $8
Take one, share one, and help us continue the work.
Rep the mission. Grow the movement.
This Kauri’s Lucky Star Foundation logo sticker is a simple way to show your support and help spread awareness of a community rooted in healing, advocacy, and access.
By displaying it, you’re helping amplify resources and support for individuals and families navigating autism, mental health challenges, and violence.
Every purchase directly supports KLSF’s programs, including community events, resource navigation, and the Kauri Allala Scholarship.
$5 each or mix & match 2 for $8
Take one for yourself and one to share.
Mix and match your favorites and help spread the message.
Choose any two stickers, whether you’re honoring Kauri’s legacy or showing your support for Kauri’s Lucky Star Foundation.
Each sticker represents a commitment to advocacy, healing, and community.
Every purchase directly supports KLSF’s programs, including community initiatives, resource access, and the Kauri Allala Scholarship.
Take one for you, and one to share.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!