K.A.W.S. Academy 2025

You may register for as many presentations as you like; there are a total of eleven (11).





Be sure and select the number of tickets you will be ordering to the right of the ticket price at the top of the order screen by clicking the + until the total is the number of presentations you are purchasing.





Then complete the options provided that will appear below with the dates you are ordering.





You may also offer a donation in addition to the registration cost. Donations are applied to all associated costs of operating our nonprofit and continuing our impactful work.





You are Not required to include/pay the additional fees for this platform.

*At check out, select the down arrow in the “Help Keep Zeffy Free” section, and select “Other” to bring the amount to zero - or you can donate a small amount of your choosing.





You will receive a different zoom link for each of the presentations you order 24-48 hours in advance. Be sure to check your email at least daily.





PLEASE NOTE: THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. You may transfer your ticket to another individual of a minimum of 18 years of age at least 24 hours in advance.





In the case of transferring your ticket, you must notify of us at least 24 hours in advance with the name and contact information of that individual. You must do this, not the new ticket holder.





If you do not inform us of a transfer 24 hours in advance, the individual will not be admitted and your purchase will be considered a donation to K.A.W.S.





If you do not transfer your ticket and cannot attend, your purchase will be considered a donation to K.A.W.S.





Please see the website event page for our EIN number for tax deductible purposes.





Please note that some presentations are for women only inclusive of trans women and and non-binary individuals, and other presentations are open to women and men. Each presentation is labeled accordingly.