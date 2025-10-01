Pathways for Port-au-Prince

Starting bid
Enjoy the rich flavors of community, craft, and purpose with this exclusive 12 -month coffee subscription. Each month, you’ll receive three bags of freshly roasted coffee from a rotating selection of exceptional roasters curated to showcase quality and variety all year long.
Participating Roasters: Haiti Coffee Co., Wily Coffee, Lander Coffee, Endicott Coffee, Cafe Kreyol, Great Circle Coffee, Coffee Flock
Enjoy the rich flavors of community, craft, and purpose with this exclusive 6 -month coffee subscription. Each month, you’ll receive three bags of freshly roasted coffee from a rotating selection of exceptional roasters curated to showcase quality and variety all year long.
Participating Roasters: Haiti Coffee Co., Wily Coffee, Lander Coffee, Endicott Coffee, Cafe Kreyol, Great Circle Coffee, Coffee Flock, Onda Coffee, Boon Boona
A celebration of community and color, this vibrant scene captures Haitian women gathering in the market. A timeless symbol of connection, strength, and the heartbeat of everyday life.
Set in Haiti’s lush countryside, this piece portrays the grace and perseverance of rural life. Each figure, basket, and tree weaves together a story of labor, land, and renewal
Depicting a group of travelers at sea beneath a golden sky, this powerful work evokes themes of courage, migration, and the unbreakable human will to seek new horizons.
Start your morning with purpose.
This coffee lover’s bundle includes two bags of premium Haitian coffee and a limited edition Konbit Café mug, a perfect combination of rich flavor and meaningful impact.
This bundle supports Kay Tita’s community initiatives in Port au Prince, helping create opportunities for youth, entrepreneurs, and sustainable development across Haiti.
Gift it or keep it for yourself. Either way, you’re brewing change with every cup.
Celebrate art, resilience, and community with this exclusive Kay Tita collection.
1. Men Anpil Chay Pa Lou Tee (White Crewneck)
Featuring the Haitian proverb “Men Anpil Chay Pa Lou” /“Many Hands Make the Load Lighter” — this incredibly soft white tee carries the Kay Tita logo, symbolizing collaboration and unity. Each shirt is locally sourced and sustainably made, reflecting our commitment to community and care.
2. Kenbe Fem V-Neck Tee (Black)
This sleek black v-neck proudly displays the Kenbe Fem logo, created in honor of our documentary celebrating 15 years of impact and perseverance in Haiti. It’s a wearable tribute to strength and hope.
3. Kay Tita Coloring Pack
Includes:
Postcard Details:
This special collection features three powerful books that celebrate Haiti’s spirit, resilience, and the people shaping its story. Each title offers a unique perspective on humanity, hope, and the strength found in community.
1. Stories of Humankind – Vol. 2
Featuring: David Zhu-Pierre-Louis, Pierre Stanley Baptiste, Nzingah Oniwosan, Castelline Tilus, and Regine Zamor Jurgensen
An anthology exploring healing, connection, and self-reflection through the stories of Port-au-Prince. Published by Getting Unlocked, this volume celebrates authenticity, belonging, and shared humanity.
2. Bearing the Bruise: A Life Graced by Haiti – Ethan Casey
A deeply personal account by journalist Ethan Casey, who reflects on Haiti’s enduring impact on his life following the 2010 earthquake. A moving testament to grace, gratitude, and solidarity.
3. The Underdog Revolution – Pierre Stanley Baptiste
A visionary exploration of how developing nations can rise through people-centered solutions and community empowerment. A call to action for those who believe in human potential and change from within.
