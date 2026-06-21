NDAA Kayak-A-Thon Event Sponsorship

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Event sponsors will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.
Event sponsors will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.
Event sponsors will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.
Sponsorships greater than $500 will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.
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