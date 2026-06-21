A woman paddles an orange kayak on a calm lake with a wooded shoreline in the background, while smaller inset photos show groups of people kayaking.
Northeast Disabled Athletic Association Inc

Hosted by

Northeast Disabled Athletic Association Inc

About this event

NDAA Kayak-A-Thon Event Sponsorship

177 Reservoir Rd

Waterbury Center, VT 05677, USA

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Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500

Event sponsors will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Event sponsors will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Event sponsors will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.

Friend Of NDAA Sponsor item
Friend Of NDAA Sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponsorships greater than $500 will have their logo featured on our exclusive event banner and pinnies.

Add a donation for Northeast Disabled Athletic Association Inc

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