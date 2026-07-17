A yellow kayak paddle rests in the calm, murky water of a river, with lush green trees and vegetation lining the bank in the background.
Imagine Well Being

Hosted by

Imagine Well Being

About this event

🚣 Kayak Nature Immersion: A Sensory Experience on the Water 💧

22211 Water Vista Dr

Ashburn, VA 20148, USA

Pay It Forward
$45

This fee covers your participation and makes it possible for someone facing financial hardship to join. Thank you for extending generosity to others.

Standard Price
$35

This fee helps cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.

Reduced Price
$25

This option is intended for individuals who are currently experiencing financial hardship and find the standard fee a barrier. While it doesn't cover the full cost of the event, your participation is welcome and valued.

Add a donation for Imagine Well Being

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