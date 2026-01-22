The Villages South of 44 - Villages Lifestyle Group

Kayak Trip - Silver River - Guided Tour - April 23rd, 2026

5656 E Silver Springs Blvd

Silver Springs, FL 34488, USA

Kayak Trip - Thursday, April 23
$62

SINGLE TICKETS: Drive or car pool. All equipment provided. When paying, Zeffy will suggest a Donation of 17% for their Services. You can click and change this to $0 or a comfortable amount. We do encourage you to donate as Zeffy does not charge fees and we pay NO Subscription costs. Donations are not required to attend our events.

Tandem Kayak for 2 - Thursday, April 23
$98
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One Kayak for 2 Members. Drive or car pool. All equipment provided.

