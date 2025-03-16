Kaylas Kourage's Spring Raffle 2025

Support Kayla’s Kourage & Win Amazing Prizes! 🎟️✨ Join our ‘Welcoming Spring Raffle’ and help make a difference! Every ticket purchased supports Kayla’s Kourage Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to community alleviation and supporting families + youth.. 🎁 Exciting Prizes Include: 🔥3 $25 Gift Cards! (Instacart, the Cheesecake Factory, and Apple) 📅 Raffle Ends: March 20th @ 12PM 📢 Winners Announced: March 20th @ 5PM (Live on Facebook) 🤎 How Your Ticket Helps: Your support directly funds medical bill assistance, community outreach, support programs/efforts, and help families facing hardship. Thank you for being part of our mission—your generosity brings hope and relief to those in need! 🙌🤎

