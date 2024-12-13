Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Kitten Rescue

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Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Kitten Rescue

About this raffle

Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Friday the 13th Raffle

All Pets Considered Gift Basket
$1
Cat themed Gift Basket
Adoption Package
$1
$50 off adoption fee (valid for single adoption kitten fee or pair adoption fee), first check up at All Creatures Veterinary Hospital (only applies to exam, tests and vaccines not included), treats, toys, cardboard castle, our T-Shirt, our water resistant sticker, and other goodies!
Add a donation for Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Kitten Rescue

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