Kazakhstan Republic Day

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Please note: Sales for standard tickets have officially closed. Due to high demand and limited remaining capacity, a small number of Late Release Tickets have been made available at an increased price.
This higher pricing reflects the limited quantity and last-minute nature of these tickets. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you at the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!