Christmas Tree Pre-Orders Now Open!

4ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
4ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$25

Deposit: $25 | Est. Total: $55–$75
Perfect for tabletops, apartments, or cozy spaces, our 4-foot trees bring festive spirit without overwhelming the room. Compact yet full of fragrance and charm, ideal for bedrooms, offices, or secondary spaces.

5-6ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
5-6ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$30

Deposit: $30 | Est. Total: $100–$130
Our most popular size for standard living rooms — balanced, full, and easy to decorate. A beautiful centerpiece for any home, creating that classic Christmas look and feel.

6-7ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
6-7ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$35

Deposit: $35 | Est. Total: $130–$150
Ideal for homes with standard or slightly taller ceilings. This versatile size offers rich greenery and a full shape that works beautifully with lights and ornaments.

7-8ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
7-8ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$50

Deposit: $50 | Est. Total: $150–$230
A favorite for living rooms and entryways with some extra space. Lush branches and generous height make this tree a perfect mix of elegance and presence.

8-9ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
8-9ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$75

Deposit: $75 | Est. Total: $230–$275
Make a statement this season with a tree that turns heads. Perfect for homes with vaulted ceilings or open layouts. Each one is hand-selected for fullness and fragrance.

9-10ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
9-10ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$100

Deposit: $100 | Est. Total: $275–$325
Majestic and awe-inspiring, these trees transform any room into a winter wonderland. Designed for homes with high ceilings or grand gathering spaces.

10-11ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
10-11ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$125

Deposit: $125 | Est. Total: $325–$375
For those who love the “wow” factor — our premium trees feature exceptional fullness and symmetry. Perfect for large homes, foyers, or event spaces.

11-12 ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
11-12 ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$150

Deposit: $150 | Est. Total: $480–$550
Tall, grand, and picture-perfect. Ideal for event venues or elegant spaces, each premium tree offers unmatched presence and natural beauty.

13-14ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only) item
13-14ft Christmas Tree (Deposit Only)
$200

Deposit: $200 | Est. Total: $700–$850
Our tallest and rarest selection. These breathtaking trees make an unforgettable statement for large spaces, lobbies, or homes with cathedral ceilings.

Small Wreath – Full Purchase (~10 inches) item
Small Wreath – Full Purchase (~10 inches)
$30

Perfect for smaller doors, windows, or accent walls. These petite wreaths add a subtle touch of Christmas charm — great for apartments or secondary spaces.

Medium Wreath – Full Purchase (~14 inches) item
Medium Wreath – Full Purchase (~14 inches)
$50

A balanced option that brings holiday warmth to any home. Ideal for front doors, mantels, or interior walls needing a festive accent.

Large Wreath – Full Purchase (~18 inches) item
Large Wreath – Full Purchase (~18 inches)
$75

Full, fragrant, and beautifully shaped — this size makes a statement on your entryway or large front door. A timeless favorite for families who love classic Christmas décor.

Premium Wreath – Full Purchase (~22 inches) item
Premium Wreath – Full Purchase (~22 inches)
$100

Our grandest wreath — lush, fragrant, and artfully designed. Perfect for oversized doors, grand foyers, or event spaces seeking that elegant holiday feel.

