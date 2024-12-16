Christmas Tree Pre-Orders Now Open!

Deposit: $25 | Est. Total: $55–$75
Perfect for tabletops, apartments, or cozy spaces, our 4-foot trees bring festive spirit without overwhelming the room. Compact yet full of fragrance and charm, ideal for bedrooms, offices, or secondary spaces.
Deposit: $30 | Est. Total: $100–$130
Our most popular size for standard living rooms — balanced, full, and easy to decorate. A beautiful centerpiece for any home, creating that classic Christmas look and feel.
Deposit: $35 | Est. Total: $130–$150
Ideal for homes with standard or slightly taller ceilings. This versatile size offers rich greenery and a full shape that works beautifully with lights and ornaments.
Deposit: $50 | Est. Total: $150–$230
A favorite for living rooms and entryways with some extra space. Lush branches and generous height make this tree a perfect mix of elegance and presence.
Deposit: $75 | Est. Total: $230–$275
Make a statement this season with a tree that turns heads. Perfect for homes with vaulted ceilings or open layouts. Each one is hand-selected for fullness and fragrance.
Deposit: $100 | Est. Total: $275–$325
Majestic and awe-inspiring, these trees transform any room into a winter wonderland. Designed for homes with high ceilings or grand gathering spaces.
Deposit: $125 | Est. Total: $325–$375
For those who love the “wow” factor — our premium trees feature exceptional fullness and symmetry. Perfect for large homes, foyers, or event spaces.
Deposit: $150 | Est. Total: $480–$550
Tall, grand, and picture-perfect. Ideal for event venues or elegant spaces, each premium tree offers unmatched presence and natural beauty.
Deposit: $200 | Est. Total: $700–$850
Our tallest and rarest selection. These breathtaking trees make an unforgettable statement for large spaces, lobbies, or homes with cathedral ceilings.
Perfect for smaller doors, windows, or accent walls. These petite wreaths add a subtle touch of Christmas charm — great for apartments or secondary spaces.
A balanced option that brings holiday warmth to any home. Ideal for front doors, mantels, or interior walls needing a festive accent.
Full, fragrant, and beautifully shaped — this size makes a statement on your entryway or large front door. A timeless favorite for families who love classic Christmas décor.
Our grandest wreath — lush, fragrant, and artfully designed. Perfect for oversized doors, grand foyers, or event spaces seeking that elegant holiday feel.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing