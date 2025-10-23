KBCC Farmer's Market

Offered by
About this shop
Located along the main parking rows facing Glenridge Road, Zone A offers the highest foot traffic and visibility as guests enter and exit the market. Ideal for vendors selling food, beverages, flowers, or products that benefit from impulse purchases.
Features: Easy load-in/out, prime exposure, limited shade.
Recommended for: Food & beverage, florals, local artisans, farm stands.
Tent provided and set up for you before arrival. Limited quantity; must be reserved in advance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!