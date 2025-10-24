KBCC Farmer's Market Monthly

Offered by
Located along the main parking rows facing Glenridge Road, Zone A offers the highest foot traffic and visibility as guests enter and exit the market. Ideal for vendors selling food, beverages, flowers, or products that benefit from impulse purchases.
Features: Easy load-in/out, prime exposure, limited shade.
Recommended for: Food & beverage, florals, local artisans, farm stands.
This grassy area sits adjacent to the church sanctuary and playground fence. It provides a shaded, family-friendly atmosphere perfect for relaxed browsing and community engagement.
Features: Grass surface (tent required), moderate traffic, nearby children’s area.
Recommended for: Family products, crafts, nonprofits, wellness booths.
Located next to the Day School, Zone C captures families with young children attending activities and school community booths. Offers ample space and a friendly vibe.
Features: Spacious setup, access to power upon request, family-focused area.
Recommended for: Children’s vendors, school partners, baked goods, educational products.
A compact area on the east side of the property, best suited for light setups or overflow vendors. Good for late sign-ups or smaller displays looking for visibility along Fernwood Road.
Features: Hard surface, limited space, moderate foot traffic.
Recommended for: Specialty items, packaged foods, or informational booths.
Tent provided and set up for you before arrival. Limited quantity; must be reserved in advance.
One extra 6-foot folding table. Optional for vendors needing additional display space.
