Donate at least $100 and you'll be listed as an official sponsor for Kansas City Bookstore Crawl.

For $100:

Get your logo listed on the KCBC website

Get 1 shout-out on our social media pages

For $500, all the above, plus:

Get 1 shout-out in our marketing email with 500+ engaged subscribers

For $1,000, all of the above, plus: