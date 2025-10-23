Kansas City Booksellers Association

Kansas City Booksellers Association

KCBC 2025

Be An Event Sponsor
$100

Donate at least $100 and you'll be listed as an official sponsor for Kansas City Bookstore Crawl.

For $100:

  • Get your logo listed on the KCBC website
  • Get 1 shout-out on our social media pages

For $500, all the above, plus:

  • Get 1 shout-out in our marketing email with 500+ engaged subscribers

For $1,000, all of the above, plus:

  • Have your logo displayed at the Silent Reading Party
  • Have a dedicated email highlighting your business.
  • Get 3 total shout-outs on our social media pages.
Limited Edition KC Bookstore Crawl 2025 Tote Bag
$20

Fee covers the costs of production and shipping. Get 'em while they're hot! Show off your bookish pride with the official tote bag of the Kansas City Bookstore Crawl!


Crafted by a local maker, this limited-edition canvas tote is the perfect companion for your bookstore adventures.

🎒 Details:

  • High-quality recycled materials
  • Durable handles for easy carrying
  • Exclusive 2025 design (available only during the event)

Fee covers the costs of production and shipping. KCBA is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit and does not profit from this event.

