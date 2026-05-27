KC End Of Life's Online Op-Shop

Add color, charm, and sustainability to your table with our mixed-color quilted cloth napkins, handcrafted in beautiful 9" x 9" patchwork designs. Each napkin is uniquely made with vibrant fabrics and detailed stitching, bringing a cozy boho touch to everyday meals, gatherings, and special occasions. Reusable, washable, and full of character, these one-of-a-kind napkins make your table both beautiful and eco-friendly while supporting the mission of KC End of Life.