KC End Of Life's Online Op-Shop

About this shop
Our local item pick-up is located at
3700 Woodland Ave, Kansas City, MO
If you would like to arrange a time for local item pick-up, you can text
Niki at 816-797-1687
Honor a loved one while helping local bees and watching something beautiful grow. Our Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets are a meaningful way to celebrate life, remembrance, and renewal. Each packet supports the mission of KC End of Life. Plant seeds of remembrance that bloom year after year.
Honor a loved one while helping local butterflies and watching something beautiful grow. Our Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets are a meaningful way to celebrate life, remembrance, and renewal. Each packet supports the mission of KC End of Life. Plant seeds of remembrance that bloom year after year.
Bring comfort, calm, and remembrance into your home with our dried lavender bundles. Thoughtfully prepared to symbolize peace and healing, each bundle supports the mission of KC End of Life. A simple, beautiful gift that gives back while honoring life and love.
Add color, charm, and sustainability to your table with our mixed-color quilted cloth napkins, handcrafted in beautiful 9" x 9" patchwork designs. Each napkin is uniquely made with vibrant fabrics and detailed stitching, bringing a cozy boho touch to everyday meals, gatherings, and special occasions. Reusable, washable, and full of character, these one-of-a-kind napkins make your table both beautiful and eco-friendly while supporting the mission of KC End of Life.
Add a touch of comfort and handcrafted beauty to your home with hand embroidered throw pillow covers. Each piece is thoughtfully made with care, bringing warmth, meaning, and artistry into any space. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life.
Shipping for smaller items such as dried lavender, napkins or pillow covers.
Add warmth, light, and intention to your space with this handmade yellow table runner/altar cloth. Perfect for memorial altars, sacred spaces, dining tables, or everyday décor, this beautiful piece symbolizes hope, comfort, and connection. Every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures shown in yellow and dark green)
Bring vibrant color and comfort into your home with these Indian Vintage Kantha Throw Quilts. Hand stitched from assorted multicolor cotton fabrics, each reversible quilt is truly one of a kind, blending traditional craftsmanship with timeless beauty. Perfect as a throw, bedspread, or cozy blanket, every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life.
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures shows purple, turquoise and green options)
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures show yellow, pink and beige options)
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures show coffee, gray and purple options)
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows turquoise, green and yellow)
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows pink, beige and coffee)
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows gray, purple and turquoise)
Complete your cozy space with handcrafted pillow covers designed to beautifully complement the Kantha patchwork quilts. Each cover features unique patterns, rich colors, and artisan details that bring warmth, comfort, and character into your home. Every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows beige, yellow and pink)
Complete your cozy space with handcrafted pillow covers designed to beautifully complement the Kantha patchwork quilts. Each cover features unique patterns, rich colors, and artisan details that bring warmth, comfort, and character into your home. Every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows coffee, gray and turquoise)
Shipping for any other items EXCEPT seeds, dried lavender, napkins and pillow covers.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!