KC End Of Life

Offered by

KC End Of Life

About this shop

KC End Of Life's Online Op-Shop

Local Item Pick-Up item
Local Item Pick-Up
Free

Our local item pick-up is located at

3700 Woodland Ave, Kansas City, MO


If you would like to arrange a time for local item pick-up, you can text

Niki at 816-797-1687

0
Bee Mix - Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets item
Bee Mix - Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets
$7

Honor a loved one while helping local bees and watching something beautiful grow. Our Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets are a meaningful way to celebrate life, remembrance, and renewal. Each packet supports the mission of KC End of Life. Plant seeds of remembrance that bloom year after year.

0
Butterfly Mix - Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets item
Butterfly Mix - Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets
$7

Honor a loved one while helping local butterflies and watching something beautiful grow. Our Native Wildflower Memorial Seed Packets are a meaningful way to celebrate life, remembrance, and renewal. Each packet supports the mission of KC End of Life. Plant seeds of remembrance that bloom year after year.

0
Shipping: Memorial Seed Packets item
Shipping: Memorial Seed Packets
$3
0
Dried Lavender Bundle item
Dried Lavender Bundle
$15

Bring comfort, calm, and remembrance into your home with our dried lavender bundles. Thoughtfully prepared to symbolize peace and healing, each bundle supports the mission of KC End of Life. A simple, beautiful gift that gives back while honoring life and love.

0
Mix of 4 - 9"x9" Napkins item
Mix of 4 - 9"x9" Napkins
$12

Add color, charm, and sustainability to your table with our mixed-color quilted cloth napkins, handcrafted in beautiful 9" x 9" patchwork designs. Each napkin is uniquely made with vibrant fabrics and detailed stitching, bringing a cozy boho touch to everyday meals, gatherings, and special occasions. Reusable, washable, and full of character, these one-of-a-kind napkins make your table both beautiful and eco-friendly while supporting the mission of KC End of Life.

0
Hand-Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover item
Hand-Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover item
Hand-Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover item
Hand-Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover
$30

Add a touch of comfort and handcrafted beauty to your home with hand embroidered throw pillow covers. Each piece is thoughtfully made with care, bringing warmth, meaning, and artistry into any space. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life.

Shipping: Dried Lavender, Napkins, Pillow Covers item
Shipping: Dried Lavender, Napkins, Pillow Covers
$10

Shipping for smaller items such as dried lavender, napkins or pillow covers.

0
Handmade Table Runner / Altar Cloth (20"x60") item
Handmade Table Runner / Altar Cloth (20"x60") item
Handmade Table Runner / Altar Cloth (20"x60")
$75

Add warmth, light, and intention to your space with this handmade yellow table runner/altar cloth. Perfect for memorial altars, sacred spaces, dining tables, or everyday décor, this beautiful piece symbolizes hope, comfort, and connection. Every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures shown in yellow and dark green)

Kantha Patchwork Quilt Throw (55"x85") item
Kantha Patchwork Quilt Throw (55"x85")
$40

Bring vibrant color and comfort into your home with these Indian Vintage Kantha Throw Quilts. Hand stitched from assorted multicolor cotton fabrics, each reversible quilt is truly one of a kind, blending traditional craftsmanship with timeless beauty. Perfect as a throw, bedspread, or cozy blanket, every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life.

0
Alaskan King Handcrafted Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x120") item
Alaskan King Handcrafted Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x120") item
Alaskan King Handcrafted Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x120") item
Alaskan King Handcrafted Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x120")
$175

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures shows purple, turquoise and green options)

California King Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x108") item
California King Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x108") item
California King Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x108") item
California King Kantha Patchwork Quilt (120"x108")
$150

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures show yellow, pink and beige options)

King Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x108") item
King Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x108") item
King Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x108") item
King Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x108")
$125

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Pictures show coffee, gray and purple options)

Queen Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x90") item
Queen Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x90") item
Queen Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x90") item
Queen Kantha Handcrafted Patchwork Quilt (108"x90")
$100

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows turquoise, green and yellow)

Twin Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (90"x60") item
Twin Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (90"x60") item
Twin Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (90"x60") item
Twin Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (90"x60")
$75

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows pink, beige and coffee)

Baby Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (60"x40") item
Baby Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (60"x40") item
Baby Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (60"x40") item
Baby Kantha Patchwork Handcrafted Quilt (60"x40")
$60

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with a Kantha patchwork quilt, beautifully handmade with layers of vibrant fabrics and traditional stitching techniques. Each quilt is uniquely crafted, symbolizing healing, connection, and the beauty found in every story. Your purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows gray, purple and turquoise)

Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x28") item
Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x28") item
Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x28") item
Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x28")
$40

Complete your cozy space with handcrafted pillow covers designed to beautifully complement the Kantha patchwork quilts. Each cover features unique patterns, rich colors, and artisan details that bring warmth, comfort, and character into your home. Every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows beige, yellow and pink)

Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x36") item
Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x36") item
Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x36") item
Kantha Patchwork Quilt Pillow Covers (20"x36")
$60

Complete your cozy space with handcrafted pillow covers designed to beautifully complement the Kantha patchwork quilts. Each cover features unique patterns, rich colors, and artisan details that bring warmth, comfort, and character into your home. Every purchase supports the mission of KC End of Life. (Picture shows coffee, gray and turquoise)

Shipping for all Other Items item
Shipping for all Other Items
$15

Shipping for any other items EXCEPT seeds, dried lavender, napkins and pillow covers.

0
Add a donation for KC End Of Life

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!