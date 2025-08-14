eventClosed

KC PAWS's Bark and Beats Silent Auction

Elevated All Inclusive Mexico Trip for 2
$1,775

5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa, Hyatt Ziva Rivera, Hyatt Zilara Rivera Maya, or Hyatt VividGrand Island Cancun Cancun (Complete hotel list available upon request)

*All meals, snacks, and beverages, including alcohol

*Non-motorized activities

*Gratuities and hotel taxes

Enjoy the Desert Landscape by the Sea
$1,150

8 days and 7 nights accommodations at eitherHacienda Del Mar or the Encantada Resort & Spa

All room related taxes

The Pearl of the Caribbean
$2,208

*5 days and 4 nights accomodations at Oyster Bay Beach Resort in an Ocean Front room

*All room related taxes

*Three Hour Jeep tour

*Free concierge reservation service

Pear stretch bracelet
$50

Beautiful pearl stretch bracelet

Grand Slam
$175

A Collection of Modern Grand Slam Champions through the years

Ali vs. The Beatles
$160

Autographed art of the great Muhammad Ali "knocking out" all four of the Beatles. Original photo taken in 1964.

Michael Jordan w/ piece of Game used court
$195

Any Jordan fan will love this one of a kind display of Micheal Jordan, his classic line of sneakers, and piece of authentic game used court.

Travis Kelce+Taylor Swift
$175

Taylor Swift Era's tour
$195

Taylor Swift Signed Eras tour framed poster with authentic concert confetti from the stage.

Chiefs 4 time Superbowl Champs
$295

Remember our KC Chiefs rise to superbowl champs with a priceless display of all 4 four championship games!

Kate Spade Purse
$155

Gorgeous off white Kate spade bag with strap and coin pouch.

Royals 3D framed Memorabilia
$175

Royals framed memorabilia with 3D features

Secretariat Signed by Jockey
$295

One of the greatest race horses of all time signed by her championship rider.

Jack Nicholson
$160

Signed art photography of Jack Nicholson

Smokestack Tour for Two
$35

Brewery tour for two at Boulevard Brewing CO.

Wine Sampling Experience
$100

Up to 12 people- 90 mins Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant. Value $300

Tag Canine Massage Certificate
$30

60 minute canine massage with certified animal massage therapist Courtney THomas with TAG canine massage. Retail Value $80

20x24 Custom Pet Portrait
$60

Custom Pet Portrait on Canvas, details can be discussed with artist

Wine class for 10-20 with Total Wine
$150

Invite anywhere between 10-20 friends and family members to participate in a unique wine class and learn all about your favorite wines!

Super Bowl champs
$295

Collection of chiefs Super Bowl champs with price of arrowhead stadium

