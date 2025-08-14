KC PAWS's Bark and Beats Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa, Hyatt Ziva Rivera, Hyatt Zilara Rivera Maya, or Hyatt VividGrand Island Cancun Cancun (Complete hotel list available upon request)
*All meals, snacks, and beverages, including alcohol
*Non-motorized activities
*Gratuities and hotel taxes
auctionV2.input.startingBid
8 days and 7 nights accommodations at eitherHacienda Del Mar or the Encantada Resort & Spa
All room related taxes
auctionV2.input.startingBid
*5 days and 4 nights accomodations at Oyster Bay Beach Resort in an Ocean Front room
*All room related taxes
*Three Hour Jeep tour
*Free concierge reservation service
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful pearl stretch bracelet
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Collection of Modern Grand Slam Champions through the years
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Autographed art of the great Muhammad Ali "knocking out" all four of the Beatles. Original photo taken in 1964.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Any Jordan fan will love this one of a kind display of Micheal Jordan, his classic line of sneakers, and piece of authentic game used court.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Taylor Swift Signed Eras tour framed poster with authentic concert confetti from the stage.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Remember our KC Chiefs rise to superbowl champs with a priceless display of all 4 four championship games!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gorgeous off white Kate spade bag with strap and coin pouch.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Royals framed memorabilia with 3D features
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One of the greatest race horses of all time signed by her championship rider.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Signed art photography of Jack Nicholson
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Brewery tour for two at Boulevard Brewing CO.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Up to 12 people- 90 mins Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant. Value $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
60 minute canine massage with certified animal massage therapist Courtney THomas with TAG canine massage. Retail Value $80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Custom Pet Portrait on Canvas, details can be discussed with artist
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Invite anywhere between 10-20 friends and family members to participate in a unique wine class and learn all about your favorite wines!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Collection of chiefs Super Bowl champs with price of arrowhead stadium
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing