KC PAWS's Online Auction

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7833 Wornall Rd
Starting bid
From the Little Flower Shop
$150 gift certificate, love and romance trivia game, diary, cocktail napkins, and suckers
Starting bid
1 month of unlimited classes
Starting bid
50 unit letybo treatment at haven aesthetics
Starting bid
50 unit letybo treatment at haven aesthetics
Starting bid
Give plate with serving plate, charcuterie knife, mini bamboo spoons set, doggie tea towels
Starting bid
Multiple tough stuffy toys- 1 Dinosaur and 1 teddy bear
Chuck it frisbee
Blue Chew Bone
Blue Leash and Collar
Pack of Good Life Tennis Balls
Sample Size Omega Salmon oil
Bag of dental chews
2 bully sticks
Full Service Groom/Spa Day Certificate to kc paws
Starting bid
Multiple tough stuffy toys- 1 giraffe and 1 Piggy
Chuck it frisbee
Pink Chew Bone
Pink Leash and Collar
Tennis Ball
Sample Size Omega Salmon oil
Bag of dental Sticks
2 Bully sticks
Full Service Groom/Spa Day Certificate to kc paws
Starting bid
4 small stuffy toys
1 crinkle toy
1 bully stick
1 benebone
Full service groom/ spa day certificate to KC PAWS
Starting bid
one month no enrollment fee to City Gym in Waldo
Starting bid
Free Haircut from Lindsay at Stem Hair and Body Salon
Starting bid
7 Variety Bottles and 5 Variety Cans
Starting bid
$155 dollar certificate for one child for spring or summer theatre camp
Starting bid
3 Private lessons for 1 dog at All Dogs Unleashed, plus training tools
Retail value:$1250
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