Hosted by

KC PAWS

About this event

Sales closed

KC PAWS's Online Auction

Pick-up location

7833 Wornall Rd

Lovers Bundle item
Lovers Bundle
$100

Starting bid

From the Little Flower Shop

$150 gift certificate, love and romance trivia game, diary, cocktail napkins, and suckers

Raise the Barre item
Raise the Barre
$60

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited classes

Haven Aesthetics #1 item
Haven Aesthetics #1
$100

Starting bid

50 unit letybo treatment at haven aesthetics

Haven Aesthetics #2 item
Haven Aesthetics #2
$100

Starting bid

50 unit letybo treatment at haven aesthetics

Pryde's Gift Basket item
Pryde's Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Give plate with serving plate, charcuterie knife, mini bamboo spoons set, doggie tea towels

Good Boy Doggie Gift Basket item
Good Boy Doggie Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Multiple tough stuffy toys- 1 Dinosaur and 1 teddy bear

Chuck it frisbee

Blue Chew Bone

Blue Leash and Collar

Pack of Good Life Tennis Balls

Sample Size Omega Salmon oil

Bag of dental chews

2 bully sticks

Full Service Groom/Spa Day Certificate to kc paws


Good Girl Doggie Gift Basket item
Good Girl Doggie Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Multiple tough stuffy toys- 1 giraffe and 1 Piggy

Chuck it frisbee

Pink Chew Bone

Pink Leash and Collar

Tennis Ball

Sample Size Omega Salmon oil

Bag of dental Sticks

2 Bully sticks

Full Service Groom/Spa Day Certificate to kc paws

Small Dog Goodie Basket item
Small Dog Goodie Basket
$45

Starting bid

4 small stuffy toys

1 crinkle toy

1 bully stick

1 benebone

Full service groom/ spa day certificate to KC PAWS

City Gym Membership item
City Gym Membership
$35

Starting bid

one month no enrollment fee to City Gym in Waldo

Stem-Haircut Certificate item
Stem-Haircut Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Free Haircut from Lindsay at Stem Hair and Body Salon

Beer Me! item
Beer Me!
$35

Starting bid

7 Variety Bottles and 5 Variety Cans

Theatre Of Imagination Spring Break or Summer Camp item
Theatre Of Imagination Spring Break or Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

$155 dollar certificate for one child for spring or summer theatre camp

Pawsitive Results Dog Training item
Pawsitive Results Dog Training
$150

Starting bid

3 Private lessons for 1 dog at All Dogs Unleashed, plus training tools

Retail value:$1250

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