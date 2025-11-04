KCA Christmas Tree Auction

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This one-of-a-kind pink candy-themed Christmas tree was lovingly decorated in a kindergarten classroom. Covered in pastel cupcakes, lollipops, sprinkles, glittered ribbons, and whimsical candy ornaments, this tree looks like it came straight out of a holiday bakery. A sparkling cupcake topper sits proudly at the top, and the tree skirt is dusted with white snowflakes for the perfect finishing touch. Bright, joyful, and impossible not to smile at, this tree has already won the hearts of its tiny decorators, who said things like: “Looks so yummy!” “I want to eat it!” “Pretty!” “Fancy!” “Feels like Christmas!” “Happy!” This eye-catching creation will bring cheer to any home, classroom, or office. If you’re looking for a tree that spreads pure joy — this is it! Bid today and take home a sprinkle-covered piece of kindergarten magic!
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Bring a touch of rustic charm to your home with this beautifully decorated woodland tree adorned with handcrafted wooden ornament rounds made by our very own students! Each ornament is a unique fingerprint woodland animal and snowman-capturing the creativity of our class.
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The warmth of the countryside can be found in this tree, adorned with adorable student-created cow- and barn-themed ornaments that add rustic charm. The mini cow bells, furry cowhide-style ornaments, and buffalo plaid ribbon make this a perfect fit for the mooo-magic of the holiday and whole lot of heart to your season.
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Ring in Christmas in your home with a sweet touch of Christmas magic. This beautiful small white Christmas Tree is fully decorated in a whimsical gingerbread-and-candy-cane theme. It adds instant holiday warmth and sparkle to your area!
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Add a touch of royal magic to your holiday decor with this enchanting small pink Christmas tree, decorated in a princess-and-candy-cane theme. It's perfect for anyone who loves to sparkle!
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Bring a bit of Whoville delight into your home with this delightful Grinch-themed Christmas tree, bursting with color, personality, and Suess-inspired charm! This custom tree is fully decorated with playful Grinch ornaments, vibrant pops of red accents, and mischievous touches that capture the humor of the Grinch. Steal this holiday showstopper before the Grinch does!
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Brighten your holiday season with this charming small white Christmas tree decorated entirely in a festive candy cane and peppermint theme. Crisp, cheerful, and full of classic Christmas nostalgia, this tree is ready to be displayed in your home or office or entry way.
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Adorable Gingerbread characters bring holiday cheer in this stunning small white Christmas tree decorated in a whimsical pastel theme. Every inch of this tree is packed with charming details that make it a true showpiece for your home or office if a fun, festive Christmas style is what you seek.
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Celebrate one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time with this Home Alone-themed tree, fully decorated with hand-crafted ornaments that bring the film's funniest and most iconic moments to life. The small white tree is overflowing with nostalgia, character, and charm - perfect for movie lovers and holiday joy this season.
Starting bid
The Office–themed Christmas tree bursts with personality, capturing the quirky charm of Dunder Mifflin. Its branches are decorated with iconic references from the show: At the same time, miniature World’s Best Boss mugs dangle beside staplers and scissor ornaments. Paper snowflakes—some crooked, as if cut by Michael Scott himself—hang between strings of lights.
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