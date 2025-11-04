KCA Christmas Tree Auction

This one-of-a-kind pink candy-themed Christmas tree was lovingly decorated in a kindergarten classroom. Covered in pastel cupcakes, lollipops, sprinkles, glittered ribbons, and whimsical candy ornaments, this tree looks like it came straight out of a holiday bakery. A sparkling cupcake topper sits proudly at the top, and the tree skirt is dusted with white snowflakes for the perfect finishing touch. Bright, joyful, and impossible not to smile at, this tree has already won the hearts of its tiny decorators, who said things like: “Looks so yummy!” “I want to eat it!” “Pretty!” “Fancy!” “Feels like Christmas!” “Happy!” This eye-catching creation will bring cheer to any home, classroom, or office. If you’re looking for a tree that spreads pure joy — this is it! Bid today and take home a sprinkle-covered piece of kindergarten magic!