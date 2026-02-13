Karnataka Cultural Association Of Southern California

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Karnataka Cultural Association Of Southern California

About this event

KCA YUGADI CELEBRATIONS. ನಮ್ಮೂರ ಯುಗಾದಿ ಉತ್ಸವ ಮಕ್ಕಳೊಂದಿಗೆ

5600 Carbon Canyon Rd

Brea, CA 92823, USA

Yugadi Special Donation packageಯುಗಾದಿ ವಿಶೇಷ ಡೊನೇಷನ್ ಪ್ಯಾಕೇಜ್
$250

Ugadi Special Donation package includes Family general entry for 4 (2 adults+2 kids)

2026-2027 Membership

Cow pooje- ಹಸು /ಗೋಮಾತೆ ಪೂಜೆ and a special gift


Member - Adult
$30

For members adults 12+

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Non Member - Adult
$50

For Non-members adults 12+

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Kids entry
$20

Entry for Kids ages 4 to 12 years ( Kids under 4 free)

ಹಸು /ಗೋಮಾತೆ ಪೂಜೆ
$51

ಗೋಮಾತೆ ಪೂಜೆ /Cow Pooje ( entry fees to be purchased separately )

Add a donation for Karnataka Cultural Association Of Southern California

$

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