KCA YUGADI CELEBRATIONS. ನಮ್ಮೂರ ಯುಗಾದಿ ಉತ್ಸವ ಮಕ್ಕಳೊಂದಿಗೆ

About this event
Ugadi Special Donation package includes Family general entry for 4 (2 adults+2 kids)
2026-2027 Membership
Cow pooje- ಹಸು /ಗೋಮಾತೆ ಪೂಜೆ and a special gift
For members adults 12+
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
For Non-members adults 12+
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Entry for Kids ages 4 to 12 years ( Kids under 4 free)
ಗೋಮಾತೆ ಪೂಜೆ /Cow Pooje ( entry fees to be purchased separately )
$
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