KCACC's Lunar New Year Celebration Raffle

Step up your tactical game with the "Tactical Edge" package from WinnCorps. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of tactical gear, this Escort Slugger Tactical 12 Gauge Shotgun is a powerful addition to any collection. Featuring a robust 18-inch barrel, 5+1 rounds capacity, and a sleek black synthetic stock, this shotgun combines precision, reliability, and style. With its 3-inch chamber, it’s designed to meet the needs of those who prioritize performance and durability. Elevate your preparedness and make an impact with this impressive piece.

Step up your tactical game with the "Tactical Edge" package from WinnCorps. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of tactical gear, this Escort Slugger Tactical 12 Gauge Shotgun is a powerful addition to any collection. Featuring a robust 18-inch barrel, 5+1 rounds capacity, and a sleek black synthetic stock, this shotgun combines precision, reliability, and style. With its 3-inch chamber, it’s designed to meet the needs of those who prioritize performance and durability. Elevate your preparedness and make an impact with this impressive piece.

seeMoreDetailsMobile