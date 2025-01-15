KCACC's Lunar New Year Celebration Raffle

Tactical Edge Single Ticket
$20
Step up your tactical game with the "Tactical Edge" package from WinnCorps. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of tactical gear, this Escort Slugger Tactical 12 Gauge Shotgun is a powerful addition to any collection. Featuring a robust 18-inch barrel, 5+1 rounds capacity, and a sleek black synthetic stock, this shotgun combines precision, reliability, and style. With its 3-inch chamber, it’s designed to meet the needs of those who prioritize performance and durability. Elevate your preparedness and make an impact with this impressive piece.
Tactical Edge 3 Ticket Bundle
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Step up your tactical game with the "Tactical Edge" package from WinnCorps. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of tactical gear, this Escort Slugger Tactical 12 Gauge Shotgun is a powerful addition to any collection. Featuring a robust 18-inch barrel, 5+1 rounds capacity, and a sleek black synthetic stock, this shotgun combines precision, reliability, and style. With its 3-inch chamber, it’s designed to meet the needs of those who prioritize performance and durability. Elevate your preparedness and make an impact with this impressive piece.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing