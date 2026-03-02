Baseball 2026

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Baseball 2026

About this event

KCDC March Madness Fundraiser (50/50 Raffle up to $360)

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5

1 Raffle Ticket for your chance to win half the total pot. Winner will be drawn at 10 pm April 6, 2026 (during the championship game)

5-50/50 Raffle Tickets Bundle
$20

5 Raffle Tickets for the price of 4 for your chance to win half the total pot. Winner will be drawn at 10 pm April 6, 2026 (during the championship game)

15- 50/50 Raffle Tickets Bundle
$50

15 Raffle Tickets for the price of 10 for your chance to win half the total pot. Winner will be drawn at 10 pm April 6, 2026 (during the championship game)

Add a donation for Baseball 2026

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