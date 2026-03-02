KCDC March Madness Fundraiser (50/50 Raffle up to $360)

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1 Raffle Ticket for your chance to win half the total pot. Winner will be drawn at 10 pm April 6, 2026 (during the championship game)
5 Raffle Tickets for the price of 4 for your chance to win half the total pot. Winner will be drawn at 10 pm April 6, 2026 (during the championship game)
15 Raffle Tickets for the price of 10 for your chance to win half the total pot. Winner will be drawn at 10 pm April 6, 2026 (during the championship game)
$
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