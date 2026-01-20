KCDP 2026 Showcase Silent Auction

Hosted by
Fuel your family game night with a variety of board and card games, candy ,and popcorn for a fun family night! This gift basket also includes a giftcard for pizza!
Estimated value is over $225.
Pamper your furry friends! This basket includes a pet bed, blanket, shampoo, wipes, skin and coat oil, care cup, bowl and mat, treats and jar, dog and cat toys, reflective collar, and more! A Walmart gift card is also included, for future pet wants or needs!
Estimated value is over $200.
Indulge your senses with this spa basket. This package include skincare for both women and men, sheet masks, body care, room spray, and a blanket. It also includes a gift card to Bath & Body Works!
Estimated value is over $125.
Get your game on with this golf-themed basket! This bundle includes golf balls, gloves (left-handed, but receipt included for exchange, if needed), a golf hat, tees, towels, sports sunscreen, spunky socks, and snacks. YMCA guest passes are also included - a great option to build endurance and strength!
Estimated value is over $200.
Get your summer tan without the damaging sun! This Blush & Glow gift card is worth $55, and covers the cost of “The Express” package. ”The Express” is a quick and customizable tan experience. After application at the Blush & Glow studio, rinse off in two hours for a light tan, three hours for a medium tan, and four hours for a dark tan.
Sip in style with a Masters cup and mug!
Value of items is $60.
