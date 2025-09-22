KCOH Purses for Purpose

Hosted by
About this event
Westerville, OH
1 Door Entry
1 Raffle Ticket
2 Drinks
Appetizers
Unlimited Axe Throwing/Dart Play
Recognized as a Presenting Sponsor on all event materials
Logo placement on Kids’ Chance of Ohio event page
Featured recognition on social media (dedicated posts + group mentions)
Logo displayed at event
Opportunity to speak or be recognized during the event
2 complimentary event admission tickets
Logo placement on Kids’ Chance of Ohio event page
Social media recognition (group sponsor post + shared mentions)
Logo displayed at event
Recognition during event announcements
1 complimentary event admission ticket
Name listed on Kids’ Chance of Ohio event page
Social media recognition (group sponsor post)
Name displayed at event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!